OUT OF YOUR GOURD

Carving pumpkins is so... simple. Don't you think? Animator Kevin Parry spiced up his pumpkins by carving fifteen pumpkins as separate frame of a special spooky animation.

THE WOUNDS OF MOTHERHOOD

I never could have predicted what happened: my OB performed a C-section on me without anesthesia. Go on, read it again. Because of the anesthesiologist’s mistake, and the OB’s desire to get it done, I had major abdominal surgery without anesthetic. In a hospital, in the United States, in 2016. It’s more common than you’d think.
SPACE ODDITY

A titanic, expanding beam of energy sprang from close to the supermassive black hole in the centre of the Milky Way just 3.5 million years ago, sending a cone-shaped burst of radiation through both poles of the Galaxy and out into deep space.
EXERCISING HIS KORS

For nearly four decades now, Michael Kors has been one of the most persistent and winning personalities in fashion—a designer with rare talent who has blended luxury and popularity to create a global empire. But the question is, with the internet upending the industry, how will he push forward? Kors answers as only he can: By going big and doing it all.
'I'M TIRED OF BEING DIFFERENT'

Like many other queer writers and activists of his generation, Lou Sullivan lived a painfully short life: he died in 1991, at the age of thirty-nine, from complications related to AIDS. But he left behind a wealth of material, thirty years of diaries chronicling, in joyous detail, his emerging sense of self, his relationships, and his daily triumphs.
THE MAN BEHIND THE MAKEUP

As debate rages over whether Todd Phillips’s upcoming ‘Joker’ valorizes a type of violence that currently plagues American society, it’s helpful to look back on the character’s origins (or lack thereof) to truly understand what he represents