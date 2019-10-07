The "Château du Bouilh" was tailor made for the last King of France, and has been left virtually untouched since the country's Revolution, from dusty armchairs to the cobwebbed curtains. It's been the keeper of the most intimate secrets of Marie Antoinette's court, with roots going back even to the Middle Ages.
The enforcement of China's One Child Policy officially came to an end in 2015. But its affects are still felt today. In fact, fallout from this decision by the Communist Party of China will be felt for decades.
I tried exercising. I tried having more meetings. I tried structure. But nothing seemed to dissipate a niggling, hollow feeling of worry. Then I downloaded a new-ish version of The Sims, the popular simulation game. Bingo.
I never could have predicted what happened: my OB performed a C-section on me without anesthesia. Go on, read it again. Because of the anesthesiologist’s mistake, and the OB’s desire to get it done, I had major abdominal surgery without anesthetic. In a hospital, in the United States, in 2016. It’s more common than you’d think.
The 2019 Fall Foliage Map is the ultimate visual planning guide to the annual progressive changing of the leaves. While no tool can be 100% accurate, this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year.
A titanic, expanding beam of energy sprang from close to the supermassive black hole in the centre of the Milky Way just 3.5 million years ago, sending a cone-shaped burst of radiation through both poles of the Galaxy and out into deep space.
For nearly four decades now, Michael Kors has been one of the most persistent and winning personalities in fashion—a designer with rare talent who has blended luxury and popularity to create a global empire. But the question is, with the internet upending the industry, how will he push forward? Kors answers as only he can: By going big and doing it all.
Like many other queer writers and activists of his generation, Lou Sullivan lived a painfully short life: he died in 1991, at the age of thirty-nine, from complications related to AIDS. But he left behind a wealth of material, thirty years of diaries chronicling, in joyous detail, his emerging sense of self, his relationships, and his daily triumphs.
As debate rages over whether Todd Phillips’s upcoming ‘Joker’ valorizes a type of violence that currently plagues American society, it’s helpful to look back on the character’s origins (or lack thereof) to truly understand what he represents