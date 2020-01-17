Aubrey Plaza Tries To Channel Jennifer Lopez On A Pole On Ellen DeGeneres's Show And The Result Is, Um, Not Pretty
It's not easy being a hustler.
We've never really questioned how our rice cookers know when to turn off — turns out, there's a clever mechanism at work.
Just look at the look of utter contempt on Simon the cat's face as his dog housemates carouse.
Amanda Disley and her husband noticed something was iffy about a blue Honda Civic and thanks to their instincts, Charlotte Moccia, the kidnapped 11-year-old girl, was saved.
Green Day, everyone's favorite Generation X band, takes aim at our self-absorbed world that's obsessed with our phones and social media.
"Guns Akimbo" comes out March 5.
Luckily, his friends were around to record the whole thing.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? Teriyaki Boyz memes, Oscar nomination memes and kebab shop fight memes.
It was the video that ushered in the UFO renaissance: a grainy clip showing the Navy's encounter with a mysterious aircraft in 2004. The Pentagon says the public was never supposed to see it. So who leaked it? How'd they do it? And what does the footage actually show?
The Maeklong Railway Market takes place in the path of an active train and traders have to get out of the way frequently.
Approximately half of the luxury-condo units that have come onto the market in the past five years are still unsold.
"It is impossible not to conclude the world today is a bit mad," a reporter covering the ban and Fiorello LaGuardia's claims about a vast artichoke underworld for the New York Herald Tribune wrote.
The idea: Listen to this short audio clip on repeat, and each time it seems higher-pitched. For Digg's editors it worked for about 3 iterations, then stopped going up.
My brother had withdrawn his confession and my parents testified that at the time of the murder he was at home with them. I was sentenced to life.
If you had to visualize the world's wealth, who would have the biggest piece of the pie?
The Safdie Brothers reunite with Adam Sandler in this short film about a Times Square street performer.
Veggies Straws? Terra Chips? Green Pea Snack Crisps? Which can I eat like a whole bag of Doritos without the unpleasant aftermath of eating a whole bag of Doritos?
We caught up with the champion to talk strategy.
We're sure there's a complicated physics explanation for why this happens, but as far as we're concerned, the water made the ball go far and we want to try this.
Trip destination, previous travel experiences and luggage type are some of the factors that influence how we pack.
YouTuber LavenderTowne takes a whack at making "Cats" more pleasing to the eye.
The blobs are eye-catching. They're colorful. You're not quite sure what they're depicting at first — are those hands? Wine glasses?
18 illustrated positions for in-flight snoozing.
In remarks not reported until now, Trump raged during a 2017 meeting at the Pentagon. Trump stunned nearly everyone; some vowed to never repeat his words. "I wouldn't go to war with you people," Trump barked. "You're a bunch of dopes and babies."
While racing at the Dakar Rally, driver Fernando Alonso somehow managed to keep going after a double roll crash.
Thanks to the smartphone, nowhere feels especially remarkable, and every place adopts the pleasures and burdens of every other. It's possible to do so much from home, so why leave at all? Now the home is a prison of convenience that we need special help to escape.
We're glad that the rain has been giving some reprieve for the fire-ravaged regions in Australia.
Payless ShoeSource is the latest zombie company to reemerge from bankruptcy.
"For me, their serendipitous structural exquisiteness and their subtle and passionate arrays of colors have inspired new exploration in my photography."
It's likely that a beveled edge of the mirror is acting as a prism, but we know this phenomenon better by its other name: magic.
What would life on Earth be like if it was the size of the sun? Surprisingly, horrible as it turns out.
According to a study released today, even with that policy repealed, the efficiency of DoorDash's race-to-the-bottom pay structure nets workers an estimated $1.45 per hour.
Whatever the rush is, we're sure it's not worth it to do this.
These days, being asked to choose "smoking or non smoking" is something of a novelty.
"The blob," a mass of warm, nutrient-poor water that emerged off the US coast in 2013, was responsible for the biggest seabird die off in recorded history, according to new research.
For every "Avengers: Endgame," there is a "Dark Phoenix" and a "Charlie's Angels."
My 48 hours alone with Radovan Karadzic, a war criminal and an architect of genocide during the Bosnian War.
The short "The Trophy Hunter," released in 2013, was meant to shed light on the role illegal wildlife trade has played in the global extinction crisis.
For better or worse, it is not unfair to describe either of Star Wars' most recent major projects as stories that deeply engage in fan service. But what differentiates their use of it makes for some fascinating parallels and contrasts.
This morning, the Wall Street Journal released its annual ranking of major U.S. airlines, basing its decision on factors like the number of on-time arrivals, canceled flights, and delays (and using 2019 flight data, available from the Department of Transportation).
The EARS system was designed to record ocean sounds for undersea warfare.
You've seen buzzer-beaters and crazy game winners but you might not have seen one like this, from a Michigan HS game.
Turns out the "Open House" is only open to those who are already filthy rich.
For months, Emile Weaver denied her pregnancy. A gruesome discovery forced her to confront the truth.
Instagram influencer and YouTube personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy claims that he spent 5 days in an Egyptian jail and "saw horrible things" after he was caught climbing the Great Pyramid of Giza, a stunt that could have landed him in jail for a lot longer.
The true meaning of sports: cute kids doing cute things.
The Louisville private school's headmaster argued the incident was the latest in two years of conduct violations.
After inequitable responses to Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, climate activists are preparing their communities for the next storm.
She's the only woman veteran honored with a monument at West Point. But where was she buried?