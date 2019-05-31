A Call Center Got Built To Mercilessly Troll Scammers
Jim Browning and Scammer Payback joined forces to frustrate scammers at their own game.
Jim Browning and Scammer Payback joined forces to frustrate scammers at their own game.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Stephen King once wrote a book about
a school shooting that inspired a real life incident.
The incident occurred just two days after Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to shut 150 of its roughly 900 stores and lay off 20 percent of its staff.
Jim Browning and Scammer Payback joined forces to frustrate scammers at their own game.
Environmentalists claim councils are wasting public money with failed tree-planting initiatives so they can be "seen to be doing something" about the climate crisis.
A visiting volleyball player heard a racist heckler. LDS history sets the rest of the story apart.
"Helena's Theme" got premiered yesterday, and is the first tease of this movie to actually reach fans.
Dr. Oz , who is running for senate, keeps putting his foot in his mouth.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
A mattress king, Bob Ross' grandson, some crocs, a minor league baseball field, and one memorable moment.
With key roles in roles in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power", "The Sandman" and "The Witcher: Blood Origins", British TV OG Lenny Henry has entered his fantasy IP era.
At the U.S. Open, Serena Williams laughed, rocked sparkly shoes, rang the bell at the stock exchange, beat two opponents, teared up and said goodbye. She didn't win, but she didn't lose.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Detective Frank Drebin from "Police Squad!" and "The Naked Gun" gets mashed up with "Detroit: Become Human." The results are a masterpiece.
Some people have ditched dating apps—and opted to bare their souls via a public, view-only link instead.
An unforgettable moment for an unforgettable song.
Tech billionaires are buying up luxurious bunkers to survive a societal collapse they helped create, but like everything they do, it has unintended consequences.
For the longest time, we thought you needed to be a genius with a kitchen knife for precisely cubed melon. Turns out, there's an easier way.
YouTube documentarian EmpLemon creates a pyramid establishing the worst choke artists in sports history.
Six months into its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is hosting joint military exercises with several countries, including China and India.
After one of the targets of website went public with the harassment against her, Cloudflare dropped the platform that has become synonymous with online terror.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Streamer and Rock Band legend Acai installed some mods into his music game…and things got real weird, real fast.
This is an open letter to the development team Second Dinner about their video game "Marvel Snap." Please do not screw this launch up.
From now through Labor Day, Huckberry is discounting hundreds of shorts — their last warm-weather promotion of the year.
We want to know how much John Elway was paid to hawk this private jet booking app.
The "Don't Worry Darling" director talks to Maggie Gyllenhaal about her intentions, Florence and Harry, and coming into her own as a filmmaker.
The brand ranked highly in a survey of new-vehicle owners released this week.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, new owners of Welsh club Wrexham A.F.C., get tested on their footy knowledge.
The world's wealthiest individuals love splurging on luxury vessels. Here's how much it burns their deep pockets.
Flat-to-curved screens have an identity crisis.
Andrew Callaghan visits Chicago's infamous O Block and meets several rappers who discuss how gang violence affects their lives and their music.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
The United States is blessed with immeasurable geographic advantages that puts every other country to shame.
The pilot of a small plane who threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Mississippi landed without any injuries, local officials said on Saturday.
The F1 driver talks the 2022 season and his issues with "Drive to Survive."
Ricky Zhang tries out "The Jet," the most luxurious bus from New York City's Hudson Yards to Washington D.C.'s Metro Center.
Within a week of the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows handed over texts and emails to the National Archives that he had not previously turned over from his time in the administration.
The show knows how mad it makes sexist superhero fans, and is leaning into it.
Former Attorney General Bill Barr was not very sympathetic to Donald Trump's defense for keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
A trans streamer and a Republican congresswoman were targeted at their homes in the last month. Experts warn this is just the beginning.
Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that gives them the power to follow people's movements months back in time, according to public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press.
"It's…important to say that the core point he made in that political speech about a threat to democracy, is true," said Harwood, of Biden's fiery speech attacking Donald Trump.
Skimming stones, reading clouds, making slingshots and building tree houses. What more could you ask for?
The pilot of a small airplane circling over a Mississippi city on Saturday morning has threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, police said.
HBO graciously put the premiere episode on YouTube for free, so if you want to return to Westeros, do so now.
Defector explains how a Slate journalist's tweet led to an explosion of right-wing outrage about an alleged liberal media conspiracy. Here's what really happened.
An announcement from the Drug Enforcement Administration warns of rainbow fentanyl, which was found in at least 18 states.