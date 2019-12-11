A Spot-On Parody Of What An Amazon Echo Would Be Like If It Were Tailor-Made For Kentuckians
It's time for the "unintelligent personal assistant" to shine.
Alex Bozarjian says the man who attacked her during a race "hit her hard" and she filed a police report.
But mostly his cousin Micki (who works on the show), who never seems to get used to it.
Marques Brownlee has had his hands on a new Mac Pro for a couple weeks now, and he's pretty darn happy with it. It will cost you — the most expensive configuration will cost $52,599.
You'd think the honey badger might be in the mood for sharing after barely escaping a brush with death, but no, not today.
Don't trust those bridges. They'll betray when you least suspect it.
Vulture's critics pored over all of the decade's films. Here's the best, the worst, and the mehst.
Test your knowledge of the 2010s in music, movies, TV, technology and more.
Amazon's Ring home security cameras are being hacked into by cybercriminals and the footage is horrifying. In one instance, a hacker got access to an 8-year-old's bedroom and began talking to her.
Comedian Mark Normand's appearance on the Cleveland-area morning show was at least enjoyed by the people laughing hysterically behind the camera.
Most high-grade PCs and displays cool things off with big fans or pump-driven water systems. But if you've used a Mac in the past decade, near-silent operation is a non-negotiable requirement for Apple laptops. That means Apple engineers have to find creative ways to exploit the laws of thermodynamics.
What countries are best represented in US cuisine?
A tally of the stats on every duel across "Star Wars" films.
In the 1950s, almost half of all employed people were either in farming or manufacturing. As you can imagine, work changed a bit over the years.
From Michael Jordan to Floyd Mayweather, some athletes have made an obscene amount of money.
While the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is a marvel from below, heading to the top is an exhausting, overhyped and frankly boring experience.
The travel site is beloved and trusted by tourists — a fact some restaurants are exploiting however they can.
We'll cross the bridge — the most difficult way — when we get to it.
A phage that resists all forms of the antiviral defense known as CRISPR has an unusual means of survival.
We can't believe how nonchalantly the crew of this ship is taking it.
San Francisco's newest public space reflects the influence of Big Tech and Silicon Valley — and the city's anxieties.
How the world's biggest companies got millions of people to let temps analyze some very sensitive recordings.
In 1978, Soviet geologists prospecting in the wilderness of Siberia discovered a family that had never encountered other humans.
We didn't want to focus on the best, because in technology the best is often the most recent. This is about reflecting on what came before and precisely why these innovative gadgets matter.
He's a giant of sports media. A self-made man who's overcome tremendous odds to become the biggest star at ESPN. But now that he's reached the top, where does Stephen A. Smith go from here? To find out, Drew Magary attempts to keep up with the take-master himself.
Sheepherding is a construct and we shouldn't subscribe to rigid societal norms.
LinkedIn, now in its 16th year, was built for a different era where professional ability was confined to a resume and recruiters served as gatekeepers between professionals and hiring managers.
At a Remote Area Medical clinic outside the nation's capital, doctors treat those who have fallen through the cracks in the system.
It forever eludes them, but that doesn't mean they're not going to try.
The study was an accident. The results show the positive effects of health insurance.
As much as residential customers might yearn for an alternative to their local telecom monopoly, 5G doesn't yet rank as a sure thing.
What is old and rusty may never die.
Rashaan Salaam never wanted to win the Heisman. But once he did, it followed him until his death.
Michael Bloomberg is very rich. And not just billionaire rich — he's one of the richest people in the world, clocking in at more than $50 billion. How he got there: a computer system most people have never heard of, let alone seen.
It's not just humility that's making him choose "Elf" as his favorite holiday movie.
It's not commonly known, but that spoon is actually the key to a McFlurry. It clips into a special machine, which spins the spoon rapidly to mix the confection. Except McDonald's no longer seems to mix its McFlurries.
On the making of "Bombshell" and the eerie similarities between Roger Ailes and Harvey Weinstein.
Five billion barcodes are scanned each and every day. But how did we get to this point, and who was responsible for the UPC barcode?
Despite all those "deluxe" anniversary reissues cluttering up iTunes, reclusive mastering engineers are still the unsung heroes of music.
It's probably not your neighbor's fault that you're so uncomfortable during a flight.
Always wise to leave your weak spot right out there in the open.
They think they mattered. They did not. Here's why.
Single-family homes are partly to blame for our housing mess, but they can also be a tool to solve our problems.
A very iced up windshield leaves this train conductor with few other choices than to take matters into their own hands.
My toughness got me everything in life I cared about, until I fell in love and had to rethink everything.
According to reports, 15 cars were damaged in the collision. Somehow, miraculously, there were no fatalities in this accident.
"We'll still take your money, always."
The 2006 reboot of "Sonic the Hedgehog" — known as "Sonic 06" — was supposed to be a turning point for the blue blur. It was a massive flop.
Greta Thunberg has succeeded in turning vague anxieties about the planet into a worldwide movement calling for global change.
Cracking a political joke could land a person in the Gulag — but it could also make life under Stalin more bearable.