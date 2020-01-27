Watch Alicia Keys And Boyz II Men Open The Grammys With A Tribute To Kobe Bryant
The Grammy Awards were hosted at Los Angeles' Staples Center — where Kobe played hundreds of games for the Lakers.
The Grammy Awards were hosted at Los Angeles' Staples Center — where Kobe played hundreds of games for the Lakers.
YouTuber itsjusta6 makes a few small repairs and winds up with a fully functioning GT500.
Driver is back — this time as "Randy the intern" — and he's having a tough time keeping his emotions in check.
Jon Lovitz returns as attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was preparing to argue the president's case in the Senate impeachment trial.
How has auto parts retailer AutoZone successfully fended off competition from Amazon?
The Grammy Awards were hosted at Los Angeles' Staples Center — where Kobe played hundreds of games for the Lakers.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
To celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant means celebrating both a beloved, unique athlete and a fallible human being — the entire story.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
If you balance the amount of pressure around a small object, it will seem to float in midair, in a phenomenon known as acoustic levitation.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The Grammy Awards were hosted at Los Angeles' Staples Center — where Kobe played hundreds of games for the Lakers.
For three days, Iranian military officials knew they had shot down a Ukrainian jetliner while the government issued false statements, denying any responsibility.
Billie Eilish swept the top categories at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards as she and brother/recording partner Finneas O'Connell took home six out of the seven awards they were nominated for.
At least the harnesses were working, otherwise this would have gone even worse.
Fluorinated glide wax is being banned from elite competitions, and big brands like Swix say they're searching for environmentally friendly alternatives. But the seductively speedy—and noxious—compounds are unlikely to loosen their grip on the sport anytime soon.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Driver is back — this time as "Randy the intern" — and he's having a tough time keeping his emotions in check.
In 1985, Fleet Maull was incarcerated for running a $24 million drug-smuggling ring. In the 35 years since, he's brought mindfulness meditation to thousands.
The Bauhaus archive launched by Harvard Art Museums is a treasure trove of type and print.
Data rules everything in the business world and, if you want to get ahead, you have to know how to manage and analyze data. This bundle dives into multiple data analytics tools and programs, and it's just $49 now.
Relive The Mamba's most clutch moments from his illustrious career.
Guy Ritchie makes an attempted return to form with gangster comedy "The Gentlemen," a twist-filled but tonally ugly British crime caper.
It's important to reframe trauma as unreleased energy so you can acknowledge when you're triggered and learn to cope.
Prohibitionists around the world have long used rhetoric to associate the plant with violence and depravity.
A semi truck had slid off the slushy road earlier because of inclement weather when moments later it was hit by this Ford truck. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured.
We are entering a Golden Age of product design, in which even niche enterprise products are finally becoming sensible, easy to use and even beautiful.
Michael Franzese is one of the only renowned mafia men from his heyday who's still alive.
This election cycle, while still covering the campaigns and the candidates from the inside, I also want to offer something from the outside: a letter to Washington from the rest of America.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A psychologist testified that even after prisoner Abu Zubaydah started cooperating, the waterboarding continued.
Matthew McConaughey And Hugh Grant have a blast reading past reviews from their filmographies.
"The incel community seems to gatekeep geek culture," one Chad says. "But I'll gladly school them with my esoteric knowledge of DC comics or deep Star Trek lore."
Gravity? Never heard of her.
YouTubers build an air umbrella. How much air is needed to actually deflect rain?
Chronicling sixty years of NASA history through an impressive collection of historical photography, the NASA Archives is an extra large space opus.
Space radar startup Capella has to upgrade its satellite design just one year after its first model reached orbit.
Fertilizers are great for growing crops and terrible for marine wildlife. Grist explains how they impact waterways.
I tracked how smartphone apps were following me and discovered that we're building a digital surveillance state much like the one in China.
Ethicists and biologists face challenges raised by lab-grown "organoids" as they become increasingly similar to human brain tissue.
Phones were not the centerpiece at the recently wrapped Consumer Electronics Show.
It isn't just languages that are endangered: dozens of alphabets around the world are at risk. And they could have even more to tell us.
How can a train station be legally open, but be closed to passengers?
Grappling with a culture that's still okay with making fun of people like me.
Decades after the war, a group of prosecutors and historians discovered the truth about a mysterious SS training camp in occupied Poland.
A puppy gets agitated by a stationary plastic water bottle.
Researchers are replicating "mass mortality events" with pig carcasses. The ecological consequences could hint at what's happening in Australia right now.
Here are heaps of tips and techniques to live your life with John Wayne's signature confidence, grit and style.
Jon Lovitz returns as attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was preparing to argue the president's case in the Senate impeachment trial.
The résumé, a document that largely gained prominence in the past half-century, was once a key part of getting a job. Soon, it might just disappear entirely.
Chats, audio and video obtained by the Guardian give a rare insight into the workings of a disturbing white supremacist group
Xiaoma astounds people at this restaurant in Chinatown by speaking both perfect Mandarin and Cantonese.
When there's snowfall or heavy rain, how do airlines decide which flights to operate and which ones will be canceled or delayed?
The space mission that saved tech innovation and the spirit of adventure.
YouTuber itsjusta6 makes a few small repairs and winds up with a fully functioning GT500.
"Sustainable" travel is an oxymoron.
Photographing life in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, the aftermath of wildfires and more best photos of the week.