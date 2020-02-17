This 1920s Footage Of Construction Workers Working On The Chrysler Building Without Any Safety Gear Is Making Our Hearts Stop
It was the work of these workers that made the Chrysler Building the tallest building in the world at that time.
Willow and Preston run into some trouble with this giant stick.
Brian McManus of Real Engineering crunches the numbers and figures out the most dangerous car on the road.
Tasty producer Rie takes a Campbell's classic and turns it into a plate of steaming hot dumplings.
A man takes an old and rusty broken hammer from his uncle and gives it an extraordinary restoration.
The 2020 Slam Dunk Contest final between Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr. was too close to call. Both athletes got perfect scores, multiple times.
The chance of Donald Trump winning in 2020 seems more possible than ever. What would the second term of a Trump administration look like?
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
An extraordinary landing from a high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft at Fairford Air Force Base caught on camera.
If you're stuck in the honey aisle — possibly literally — let color be your guide.
A review of what it's like to ride on Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas — and the cruise attendees weren't exactly thrilled.
Some odors are more heinous than others. Then there's Stench Soup.
A step ladder is spotted walking on its own in a parking garage.
You may take them for granted on a day-to-day basis, but those grooves serve a more functional purpose than you originally thought.
"I'll complain to her about how I couldn't find a parking spot at the Nordstrom sale, while she's complaining to me about how her goats have hoof rot."
Let there be light — lots and lots of it.
Maye Musk's new memoir offers a revealing glimpse of her billionaire son's unconventional upbringing and their tight-knit family dynamics.
In India, cow dung is often used a fuel after it's been dried on the walls of buildings.
Wardian cases safely took plants across the world, revolutionising agriculture, politics and trade.
Anthony Falco travels the world, perfecting pizzas.
Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever star in this new comedy thriller HBO series from "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve" creator Phoebe Wallers-Bridge. "Run" premieres on April 12.
Janelle Lynch's book of nature photographs is a beautiful invitation to take all the time in the world to become alive to our senses and our surroundings.
Nearly four years after we first told you about it, nutrition labels are finally changing. Welcome to the future.
"The irritating screech of a dial-up connection was replaced by the equally grating sound of teenagers expressing themselves."
Unexpected time off after a snowfall feels like a gift because it removes the pressure to be productive.
A Ford Ranger had trouble with this icy road in Uniontown, Pennsylvania so this motorist cheered him on.
Please stop punching horses, everyone.
Portuguese big-wave surfer Alex Botelho nearly drowned at the inaugural Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge.
Satellites couldn't track "invisible oil" during the Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a new study in the journal Science Advances.
Gennaro Panzuto, with the help of his British businessman host, had flitted around Lancashire, from the caravan park to Cock Robin Lane in Garstang. He would have no choice over his bed for the next 12 years. The rising mafia boss was up for murder and facing life in prison.
Sam Lavigne, an artist and educator, processed over a hundred images of the Facebook boss and scanned his hairstyle in each one. The result — The Mark Zuckerberg hair archive.
A recipe for managing the light in your life, at night and during the day.
The upside-down jellyfish is mostly stationary, so it evolved self-propelling cells that can swim over and sting you on its behalf.
A curious incident occurred during a Land Use and Neighborhoods Committee meeting on tree protection today: people gave public testimony to the importance of protecting trees by, well, singing their hearts out.
Another 70 cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed aboard the vessel, which is currently quarantined in Japan. US passengers who are clear of the virus are set to fly home on Sunday.
As six countries are added to the list of restrictions, Nigerian and Eritreans in the US say the ban is devastating their lives.
Vine burned out long before its legend did. Can you only really know a platform when it's gone?
While Betelgeuse may mark Orion's shoulder, its pulsing could just as easily be thought of as Orion's heart, a blood-red giant beating in our night sky.
Andrew Yang teased a run in the 2021 New York mayoral race, but the road from long-shot presidential candidate to city hall will be difficult if Yang does not attract more support from progressive voters.
Take the same item to four different pawn shops and you might get offers that vary by hundreds of dollars. Here's why.
When parents portray success as a linear progression of SAT scores, acceptance to selective colleges, and high-powered internships, they set kids up for disappointment.
Anxiety is rising over the possibility of another tech-induced meltdown at the Nevada Democratic caucuses on Saturday.
Pilgrims have sought love on Llanddwyn Island for millennia. Now, the story of Saint Dwynwen, Wales' patron saint of lovers, is gaining a new following.
Don't just memorize words. Memorize patterns of speech. Oh, and learn a language like a baby would.
The officials argue Barr is setting a dangerous precedent in allowing the Department of Justice to become politicized.
China is also heating bills and using ultraviolet rays to sanitize old bills.
Television has never been more ambitious or plentiful — which is what makes shows like NBC's police-focused sitcom so vital.
Tursunay Ziyawudun endured months of interrogations and ritual humiliations at the hands of camp officials before she was released. She's terrified she's about to be sent back.