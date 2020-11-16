125 3D Artists Create One Epic Montage With A Unique Render From The Same Prompt
Artists from around the world worked to create "Parallel Dimensions."
Fox News anchor Leland Vittert grills Trump's Director of Press Communications Erin Perrine about the president's path to 270.
For the season finale of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver disproves one by one Trump's claims about election fraud.
James Blackwood, the Raccoon Whisperer, found himself completely swarmed with hungry raccoons.
A sneaky dog fools his owner who tries to teach him how to be patient.
Eight miles from the nearest town, our ranch felt like a sanctuary. Until it didn't.
A lot of bald actors in Hollywood, including Samuel L. Jackson and the Rock, also happen to be the stars of some of Hollywood's highest-grossing movies. But among these bald actors, who has made the most money at the box office?
We are in no mood to talk to them, but we don't want them to go either.
Earlier this year I hit a road block around 1450; the following routine is what's helped me continue to progress.
Comedy generates an immediate, undeniable audience response. If people are smiling and laughing, then there's a good chance you made an effective funny movie.
Robbers who believe that he had the key to his house under the mat might be disappointed at first.
The first one is whether you should be traveling at all.
Senta Moses Mikan revisits the holiday staple to share new insights about the John Hughes classic.
Sometimes the best friends we make in life are the most unexpected ones.
But there's a catch.
Our first thought was "This would make a great gift," but our second thought was "We should get one too."
An earlier iteration of "Take on Me" was the 1981 song "Miss Eerie" by A-ha members Pål Waaktaar's and Magne Furuholmen's previous band Bridges.
There's been a glitch in the matrix and something is a bit off.
It's still plastic, but the company has slightly reduced its footprint while vastly improving the UX.
Pride cometh before the embarrassing, disastrous fall.
From white flags in DC to red felt roses in Los Angeles.
YouTuber Johnny Harris goes on an introspective journey examining what happens to our brains when we recall good times.
"Can you just stop trying? It's embarrassing."
COVID-19 and holiday family gatherings are not a good pair. But taking the right precautions before, during and after the family gets together can greatly reduce coronavirus risk this holiday season.
A dog may be a man's best friend and also a man's worst gym partner.
How an obscure Turkish scientist's obscure theoretical breakthrough helped the Chinese tech giant gain control of the future. US telecoms never had a chance.
A county executive looks back on the first wave.
The airline industry says getting on a plane is safe. But nothing is perfectly safe when it comes to COVID-19.
Here's how much lighting can change the mood of an image.
For nearly two years, allies of President Trump have been exploring ways to build up a formidable competitor to Fox News. One target they recently zeroed in on: the fledgling pro-Trump cable channel Newsmax TV.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
After delaying the launch for a day, Space-X's Crew 1 took off from Florida and will spend 6 months at the International Space Station
Adrian Hong says he leads a group of "freedom fighters" conducting a revolution. Has the US already betrayed them?
From the admirable to the audacious, the highs and lows that have defined the last eight months.
Edel Rodriguez can't wait to stop illustrating Trump.
As democracy hangs in the balance, activists are drawing lessons from the study of civil resistance.
The best microwave we currently have is curiously the Sharp Carousel Multiple Choice microwave from 1997.
"A random guy stopped some drunken neo-Nazis from pushing me onto the subway tracks."
Recently declassified documents spell out these James Bond-worthy murder attempts.
Not everything in life works out like it would in a romantic comedy.
Some impressionists are able to pull off one genius impression of a celebrity. Luke Millington-Drake somehow does all three.
So much was different and exactly the same about the first fall Masters at Augusta National. We look back at what stood out from an unforgettable final major of 2020.
In a "Today" interview, Dr. Fauci projects that vaccine doses will be available to high-risk Americans at the end of the December at the earliest.
This makes it the second vaccine in the United States to have a stunningly high success rate.
Using machine learning models, Matthew Rayfield let a computer dream up thousands of never-before-imagined monsters.
We see exceptional intelligence as a blessing. So why are so many brilliant children miserable misfits?
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
The Ghanaian pallbearers who went viral for their unique coffin dance are back.