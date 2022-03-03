TURBULENCE
Here Are Some Topsy Turvy Flight Paths That Airlines Are Taking To Avoid Banned Airspace
Submitted by James Crugnale
Moscow To New York (They Gave Up)
This pilot made it a third of the way before deciding to turn around after four hours.
Aeroflot Moscow/NY turned around, diverted back to Moscow - @Flightradar24 is a fascinating app right now
h/t Paul Lockyer
Moscow To Cancun
Here’s a flight from Moscow to Cancun. pic.twitter.com/OQmtIviLuz— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 2, 2022
The route Russian commercial airline Aeroflot took from Moscow to Cancun, Mexico to avoid the many countries it's not allowed to fly over. @flightradar24 pic.twitter.com/nB34e79qWM— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) March 2, 2022
Moscow To Punta Cana
h/t @williamrodz
Kaliningrad To Minsk
New reality. Flight Kaliningrad-Minsk pic.twitter.com/VhSLC1U4az— Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) March 1, 2022
Another Topsy Turvy Flight Into Belarus
Interesting flight path pic.twitter.com/CUalXUPD0e— Jeff (@PsychoJef) March 3, 2022
Belgrade To Moscow
Aeroflot flight #SU2091 returned from Belgrade to Moscow, via... Kazakhstan. Flight time 5h 45min instead of previous 2h 35min. https://t.co/PXoycTIhvn pic.twitter.com/AM9t0peg5w— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 27, 2022
Moscow To Verona
Aeroflot plane tries to sneak into Italy by going through a secret back route via Kazakhstan but Greeks tell them to sling their hook pic.twitter.com/jFw993BjXH— Peter Leonard (@Peter__Leonard) March 1, 2022
Moscow To Madrid
This is the ridiculous route an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Madrid now has to take. Once the German ban comes into force it will be even worse. And that's an A321, spare parts for which can't be exported to Russia. I wouldn't want to fly on it. pic.twitter.com/s5ttjFvWYk— Andy Netherwood (@AndyNetherwood) February 27, 2022