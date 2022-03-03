Trending
TURBULENCE

Here Are Some Topsy Turvy Flight Paths That Airlines Are Taking To Avoid Banned Airspace

The invasion of Ukraine has dramatically altered the flight paths of airlines around the world, with some planes taking the most roundabout ways to reach their destinations.
Moscow To New York (They Gave Up)

This pilot made it a third of the way before deciding to turn around after four hours.

Aeroflot Moscow/NY turned around, diverted back to Moscow - @Flightradar24 is a fascinating app right now

Moscow To Cancun


Moscow To Punta Cana

Kaliningrad To Minsk

Another Topsy Turvy Flight Into Belarus

Belgrade To Moscow

Moscow To Verona

Moscow To Madrid

