DIVERSIFY THE SKY
Airlines With The Highest Share Of Female Pilots, Ranked
1.2k reads | submitted by Adwait
Redditor Dumbhosadika charted out the number of female pilots employed by major airlines around the world — using data from the International Society of Women Airline Pilots 2021 and "Women in Aviation: A Workforce Report 2021" — to see the varied representation among pilots in major airlines. Here's what they found.
Key takeaways:
- Only Air India's pilot work force has more than a 10 percent share of female representation, whereas among major airlines, Singapore has the least at 0.4 percent.
- Hawaiian Airlines leads with 9.3 percent share of female pilots among North-American carriers, followed by United Airlines at 7.7 percent.
- Shipping and receiving companies UPS (with a 7.7 percent share of female pilots) and FedEx (with a 4.3 percent share) rank higher than carriers like Qatar Airways, Fly Emirates, Aeroloft and Japan Airlines when it comes to a diversified pilot workforce.
H/T: Reddit.
[Photo by Westwind Air Service]
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments