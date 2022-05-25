IF You'RE GOING TO HIT THE ROAD
Latin American Cities Where You're Most Likely To Waste Time In Traffic, Ranked
A Latinometrics graphic shows that though traffic in major Latin American cities has gotten better since 2019, it's been getting worse over the past year. Here's what they found by tracking congestion levels, or the added amount if time congestion adds.
Key Takeaways:
-
People in Bogotá, Colombia, are losing the most minutes idling in traffic and all their trips end up being around one and a half times longer.
-
The 2021 congestion levels didn't exceed the 2020 levels in Lima (Peru), San Salvador (El Salvador) and Fortaleza (Brazil).
Via Latinometrics.
