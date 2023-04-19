How Long It Would Take A Hacker To Brute Force Your Password In 2023, Ranked

Cyber security company Hive Systems offers services that helps tighten online security, and released a table of password vulnerability to highlight its concerns each year. Their table is a technical look at how long it would take a hacker to brute force their way into one of your accounts, depending on the length and composition of your password.

This year's table includes timely additions, like ChatGPT, the limitations they faced and also lists their methodology.

Passwords that use only numbers are the easiest to hack and accounts can be compromised within a week.

Passwords that have six or fewer characters are basically non-existent for a hacker.

Via Hive Systems.