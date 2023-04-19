Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

ENTER THE MATRIX

How Long It Would Take A Hacker To Brute Force Your Password In 2023, Ranked

Adwait
Adwait
How Long It Would Take A Hacker To Brute Force Your Password In 2023, Ranked
Modern day security measures are a good way to keep things in check, but if someone really wants to get into your accounts, this is how long it'd take them based on your password.
·
·
·

Cyber security company Hive Systems offers services that helps tighten online security, and released a table of password vulnerability to highlight its concerns each year. Their table is a technical look at how long it would take a hacker to brute force their way into one of your accounts, depending on the length and composition of your password.

This year's table includes timely additions, like ChatGPT, the limitations they faced and also lists their methodology.


time it takes a hacker to brute force your password in 2023, hive systems


  • Passwords that use only numbers are the easiest to hack and accounts can be compromised within a week.

  • Passwords that have six or fewer characters are basically non-existent for a hacker.


Via Hive Systems.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Technology Stories