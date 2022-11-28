Popular
Cameroon Forward Drops Defender And Scores A Crafty Lob Over The Goalkeeper With Ease

Folks, the first chip (or lob for the non-fútbol crowd) of the 2022 Qatar World Cup was a sweet one.
Cameroon kept their World Cup hopes alive with a dramatic 3-3 comeback tie against Serbia, who at one point were leading 3-1. In the 63rd minute, Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar found himself in space, dropped one defender, lobbed it over the goalkeeper and into the net. He did have to wait for a VAR confirmation to celebrate, but it was worth it.



Watch the full highlights:


