FANTASTIQUE
Cameroon Forward Drops Defender And Scores A Crafty Lob Over The Goalkeeper With Ease
Cameroon kept their World Cup hopes alive with a dramatic 3-3 comeback tie against Serbia, who at one point were leading 3-1. In the 63rd minute, Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar found himself in space, dropped one defender, lobbed it over the goalkeeper and into the net. He did have to wait for a VAR confirmation to celebrate, but it was worth it.
WHAT A CHIP 🔥— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022
After a VAR check, the goal stands and Cameroon takes one back! 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/2zwCtckDjW
That Vincent Aboubakar chip was so nasty, unreal stuff! #CMR pic.twitter.com/s33O6hXbsI— Fútbol (@El_Futbolesque) November 28, 2022
Watch the full highlights: