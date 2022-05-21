just painful stuff, in here
The Best Bloopers And Worst Plays In Sports, Recently
Child Throws Ball Away, Gets It Back
Man In Stands Runs Away From Girlfriend, Foul Ball
Men in Arkansas aint scared of Raccoons.— 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) May 14, 2022
Men in Kansas scared of foul balls.
Be more like men in Arkansas pic.twitter.com/py4z0Vaqs6
Hockey Player Angrily Attacks Camera In Penalty Box
Brayden Schenn tees off on the penalty box cam, includes the cam view pic.twitter.com/l5JDxWem3g— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 18, 2022
Jae Crowder Kicks Luka Doncic In The Man Zone
The Washington Nationals Are Not Good At Baseball Currently
The Nationals aren’t looking too good these days— MLB Errors (@mlberrors) May 17, 2022
pic.twitter.com/bzUJQhHILq
Adam Duvall Swings At The Dumbest Pitch By Adam Ottavino
Adam Ottavino, Ridiculous Sliders. 🛸😳 pic.twitter.com/w3C6j1HqiN— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 3, 2022
Philadelphia Man Trips Running The Bases
Ref Knocks Into Ice Crew, Gets Hurt
Giannis And Marcus Smart Create Human Chinese Finger Trap
This moment between Giannis and Marcus Smart 😅 pic.twitter.com/b7jg3u3RxL— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 10, 2022
Denny Hamlin's Pit Crew Doesn't Screw In One Of His Wheels
Max Muncy Gets Hit In The Crotch/Groin/Nether-Region
Whatever The Hell This Was
s̶c̶a̶r̶l̶e̶t̶ brandon takes a tumble pic.twitter.com/TwWYPE7Czh— Cut4 (@Cut4) May 8, 2022
