just painful stuff, in here

The Best Bloopers And Worst Plays In Sports, Recently

submitted by Jared Russo

Over the past two or three weeks there have been a lot of tomfoolery, shenanigans, foibles, oopsies, and hijinx in the sports world. We rounded up the best of the worst for you.

Which is your favorite highlight? Or lowlight. Comment below!

Child Throws Ball Away, Gets It Back


Man In Stands Runs Away From Girlfriend, Foul Ball


Hockey Player Angrily Attacks Camera In Penalty Box


Jae Crowder Kicks Luka Doncic In The Man Zone


The Washington Nationals Are Not Good At Baseball Currently


Adam Duvall Swings At The Dumbest Pitch By Adam Ottavino


Philadelphia Man Trips Running The Bases


Ref Knocks Into Ice Crew, Gets Hurt


Giannis And Marcus Smart Create Human Chinese Finger Trap


Denny Hamlin's Pit Crew Doesn't Screw In One Of His Wheels


Max Muncy Gets Hit In The Crotch/Groin/Nether-Region


Whatever The Hell This Was


