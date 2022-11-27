Popular
go blue

Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of November 21-27

Jared Russo
Rivalry week! World Cup! NFL! NBA! Press conferences! Celebrations! Comebacks! Upsets! I can't take it anymore!! We didn't start the fire...
For at least five weeks I've continued to say that these get longer and longer, and I plead to the sports gods to stop the nonsense so I can do less work.

The sports gods have abandoned me. This is the longest Cheers and Jeers ever, but at least Michigan beat the snot out of Ohio State.


Cheers To This Entire Henry Winkler - Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes Love Fest


Jeers To Showing Jimmy G And Then Colt McCoy


Cheers To Maryland, South Carolina, And Texas A&M For These Celebrations


Jeers To Zach Wilson For Making Things Awkward For Everybody


Cheers To Kyle Shanahan For Ordering Out And Eating Local


Jeers To ESPN For Whatever The Hell This Is


Cheers To Being Passionate About Sports


Jeers To Whoever On The Utah Jazz Marketing Team Decided This Was Anything BUT The Worst Jersey In NBA History


Cheers To John Wall


Jeers To This Racist Ohio State Nonsense


Cheers To Garrett Wilson And Robert Saleh For Keeping It 100% Real With Reporters


Jeers To The USMNT For Almost Jinxing Us


Cheers To TyTy Washington For The Smooth Moves


Jeers To These Puppies. Just Race! That's Your Job, Just Go!


Cheers To Bill Walton For Still Being Alive


Jeers To The Panthers For Whatever This Was


Cheers To Ja Morant For Being Humble And Not Sarcastic At All


Jeers To Rebound Snatcher Donovan Mitchell


Cheers To The Clairvoyant, Mystical Otter


Jeers To Ben Simmons


Cheers To Binghamton


Jeers To Dak Prescott


Cheers To The Japan National Soccer Team


Cheers To This Welsh Dude


LET THEM FIGHT


Jeers To Bad Headline Writing


Cheers To DeAndre Ayton And Mikal Bridges


Jeers To Slapping


Cheers To Finding Love On The Battlefield


Jeers To Doing This...To Yourself


Cheers To Michigan


Jeers To Lighting Up Your Dad

