Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of November 21-27
For at least five weeks I've continued to say that these get longer and longer, and I plead to the sports gods to stop the nonsense so I can do less work.
The sports gods have abandoned me. This is the longest Cheers and Jeers ever, but at least Michigan beat the snot out of Ohio State.
Cheers To This Entire Henry Winkler - Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes Love Fest
Well today is the Day ..I will meet Patrick Mahomes @Chiefs nation::: IF I MEET one of you ..I meet all of you— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) November 20, 2022
@Chiefs pic.twitter.com/BgOqjf0GNZ— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) November 21, 2022
A 🐐 and Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/FycS3yc00p— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 21, 2022
📹VIDEO: #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes gifts Henry Winkler a signed jersey before Sunday's game in Los Angeles @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/N4apu5QROc— Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) November 21, 2022
Jeers To Showing Jimmy G And Then Colt McCoy
showing Colt McCoy after Jimmy G isn’t fair 😂 pic.twitter.com/wlD0m7Jdl2— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 21, 2022
Cheers To Maryland, South Carolina, And Texas A&M For These Celebrations
THAT'S WHAT WE DO pic.twitter.com/P4YfeqmCON— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) November 20, 2022
SOUTH CAROLINA UPSETS CLEMSON!!!!! DOWN GOES THE LONGEST ACTIVE HOME WINNING STREAK IN CFB!! pic.twitter.com/PrxnCimM1M— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 26, 2022
Jeers To Zach Wilson For Making Things Awkward For Everybody
Steve Young took issue with Booger McFarland saying Zach Wilson "grew up with a lot of money" and hasn't "had to accept accountability."— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 21, 2022
Meanwhile, RGIII was like 😬 pic.twitter.com/CoU7z7XcIN
Cheers To Kyle Shanahan For Ordering Out And Eating Local
Kyle Shanahan’s “play sheet” is a menu from one of those restaurants that somehow serves Mexican, Thai and German food pic.twitter.com/8g16fss0Ms— Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) November 22, 2022
Jeers To ESPN For Whatever The Hell This Is
someone in the ESPN graphic department for sure has beef with McCaffrey https://t.co/hvLU8nFyDE— Joe Ali (@JoeAli) November 22, 2022
Cheers To Being Passionate About Sports
Bro was just yelling And 1 for the hell of it 😭 (via ynvg.ja/TT) pic.twitter.com/rcz0uEoF2x— Overtime (@overtime) November 21, 2022
Jeers To Whoever On The Utah Jazz Marketing Team Decided This Was Anything BUT The Worst Jersey In NBA History
In honor of the Jazz wearing these jerseys tonight 🔨 #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/LR3EX4nemk— Jazz Tunes (@TheJazzTunes) November 22, 2022
These Jazz jerseys are truly insane pic.twitter.com/o1qauNgp1c— Austin Duke Schindler (@DukeSchindler) November 22, 2022
Cheers To John Wall
JOHN WALL HALF-COURT BUZZER BEATER 🎯🎸 pic.twitter.com/qx75OLAwoM— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2022
Jeers To This Racist Ohio State Nonsense
MSU Senior Jagger Joshua says an Ohio State player targeted him with a racial slur multiple times during a Nov. 11 game.— Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) November 22, 2022
While the player received a game misconduct penalty and the Big 10 Conference later investigated, "no further action has been taken" by OSU or the Big Ten. https://t.co/vWZLEdST5T
Cheers To Garrett Wilson And Robert Saleh For Keeping It 100% Real With Reporters
Strong stuff from Garrett Wilson, who stormed into locker room saying, "I'm done with this!" Later, he said:— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 21, 2022
"This shit is sorry"
"(They) have to put more trust in the receiver room"
"Hopefully, this is a wake-up for some people in the facility." #Jets https://t.co/OYZyZ1wHh2
Robert Saleh, your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/iBwslW2sbz— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 20, 2022
Jeers To The USMNT For Almost Jinxing Us
Oh no we’re losing for sure. https://t.co/iP0yKWdeJS— Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) November 25, 2022
Cheers To TyTy Washington For The Smooth Moves
this is one of the coolest basketball plays I think I've ever seen? Just the casual staredown. my god. this is glorious. https://t.co/xiOcKjqbf8— Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) November 22, 2022
Jeers To These Puppies. Just Race! That's Your Job, Just Go!
Last night, the Indiana Pacers held a puppy race at halftime.— Goodable (@Goodable) November 22, 2022
It was part of an initiative with the Humane Society to highlight puppies that are going to be up for adoption soon.
It’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day.
🥹🐶
pic.twitter.com/rwrpDuT0wt
Cheers To Bill Walton For Still Being Alive
Jeers To The Panthers For Whatever This Was
Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said he was going to wait until Wednesday to announce the starting QB, then did it Tuesday. Everyone, welcome back Sam Darnold.— Joe Person (@josephperson) November 22, 2022
Cheers To Ja Morant For Being Humble And Not Sarcastic At All
I asked Ja Morant if he heals like an alien. His response:— Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) November 22, 2022
“A cyborg. I’m just a unique dude, man. I don’t think I’m human. I got to do some lab testing or something to see what is really behind it. The league is doing the same. I have a drug test right after this.”
Jeers To Rebound Snatcher Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell’s realizes he took Evan Mobley’s 10th rebound, Jarrett Allen just staring him down the whole time pic.twitter.com/FraoCQg8jF— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 22, 2022
Cheers To The Clairvoyant, Mystical Otter
Japan won. You may have laughed at this photo, but the otter was right. The otter was right. https://t.co/yj6Om8dLkv— Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) November 23, 2022
Jeers To Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons on the reception he got from the crowd in Philly tonight:— Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 23, 2022
"I thought it was going to be louder" pic.twitter.com/CGdd0WqnPO
Ben Simmons in the 4th Quarter:— Aidan Doc🧸 (@AidanDoc_) November 23, 2022
-0 points
-0 Rebounds
-0 Assists
-1 Foul
Ring a bell? pic.twitter.com/i56Xb86ggg
Cheers To Binghamton
WHAT JUST HAPPENED!!!!!!!!!!! JOHN MCGRIFF GAME WINNER!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TCQ3D6f6kK— Binghamton MBB (@BinghamtonMBB) November 23, 2022
Jeers To Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott is thankful for himself according to his phone's wallpaper 😅🦃— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 25, 2022
(via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/wJLTJZqwOd
Cheers To The Japan National Soccer Team
Much respect goes out to the Japanese national team. https://t.co/kgSjmckCHp— Danny Peña (@godfree) November 25, 2022
Cheers To This Welsh Dude
“For Iran it’s probably their biggest win since Iron Sheikh beat Bob Backlund at WrestleMania!” 🤣— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 25, 2022
“We have got to go beat England!” 👀
This Wales fan was left heartbroken after their 2-0 defeat to Iran! 👎#FIFAWorldCup #TSWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MBidLXoHVx
LET THEM FIGHT
SPARKY VS WILBUR IN A SIDELINE BOXING MATCH!! (From another angle) pic.twitter.com/DdeYvFqGos— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 25, 2022
Jeers To Bad Headline Writing
November 25, 2022
Cheers To DeAndre Ayton And Mikal Bridges
Try watching this without smiling pic.twitter.com/pS8GrGwwfr— Regan Budig (@regs177) November 26, 2022
Jeers To Slapping
Slaps thrown in the Syracuse-Bryant game 😳— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2022
(via @NBC10_Joe)pic.twitter.com/n3B9E4d3i0
Cheers To Finding Love On The Battlefield
This is quite possibly the most romantic thing I’ve ever seen. I hope they get married and sweetly retell this story at every gathering they have while looking into each other’s eyes and finishing each other’s sentences. I love football pic.twitter.com/sn8gbMcy9Q— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 26, 2022
Jeers To Doing This...To Yourself
November 27, 2022
Cheers To Michigan
Flag planted. pic.twitter.com/vBHd0ICliQ— Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) November 26, 2022
Jeers To Lighting Up Your Dad
In true Thanksgiving fashion, @DanteBruschi absolutely lit up his dad @TedyBruschi at practice 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/teW2qKYOd4— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 27, 2022