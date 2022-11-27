Sports Cheers And Jeers For The Week Of November 21-27

For at least five weeks I've continued to say that these get longer and longer, and I plead to the sports gods to stop the nonsense so I can do less work.

The sports gods have abandoned me. This is the longest Cheers and Jeers ever, but at least Michigan beat the snot out of Ohio State.

Cheers To This Entire Henry Winkler - Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes Love Fest

Well today is the Day ..I will meet Patrick Mahomes @Chiefs nation::: IF I MEET one of you ..I meet all of you — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) November 20, 2022

A 🐐 and Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/FycS3yc00p — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 21, 2022

📹VIDEO: #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes gifts Henry Winkler a signed jersey before Sunday's game in Los Angeles @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/N4apu5QROc — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) November 21, 2022

Jeers To Showing Jimmy G And Then Colt McCoy

showing Colt McCoy after Jimmy G isn’t fair 😂 pic.twitter.com/wlD0m7Jdl2 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 21, 2022

Cheers To Maryland, South Carolina, And Texas A&M For These Celebrations

THAT'S WHAT WE DO pic.twitter.com/P4YfeqmCON — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) November 20, 2022

SOUTH CAROLINA UPSETS CLEMSON!!!!! DOWN GOES THE LONGEST ACTIVE HOME WINNING STREAK IN CFB!! pic.twitter.com/PrxnCimM1M — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 26, 2022

Jeers To Zach Wilson For Making Things Awkward For Everybody

Steve Young took issue with Booger McFarland saying Zach Wilson "grew up with a lot of money" and hasn't "had to accept accountability."



Meanwhile, RGIII was like 😬 pic.twitter.com/CoU7z7XcIN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 21, 2022

Cheers To Kyle Shanahan For Ordering Out And Eating Local

Kyle Shanahan’s “play sheet” is a menu from one of those restaurants that somehow serves Mexican, Thai and German food pic.twitter.com/8g16fss0Ms — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) November 22, 2022

Jeers To ESPN For Whatever The Hell This Is

someone in the ESPN graphic department for sure has beef with McCaffrey https://t.co/hvLU8nFyDE — Joe Ali (@JoeAli) November 22, 2022

Cheers To Being Passionate About Sports

Bro was just yelling And 1 for the hell of it 😭 (via ynvg.ja/TT) pic.twitter.com/rcz0uEoF2x — Overtime (@overtime) November 21, 2022

Jeers To Whoever On The Utah Jazz Marketing Team Decided This Was Anything BUT The Worst Jersey In NBA History

In honor of the Jazz wearing these jerseys tonight 🔨 #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/LR3EX4nemk — Jazz Tunes (@TheJazzTunes) November 22, 2022

These Jazz jerseys are truly insane pic.twitter.com/o1qauNgp1c — Austin Duke Schindler (@DukeSchindler) November 22, 2022

Cheers To John Wall

JOHN WALL HALF-COURT BUZZER BEATER 🎯🎸 pic.twitter.com/qx75OLAwoM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2022

Jeers To This Racist Ohio State Nonsense

MSU Senior Jagger Joshua says an Ohio State player targeted him with a racial slur multiple times during a Nov. 11 game.

While the player received a game misconduct penalty and the Big 10 Conference later investigated, "no further action has been taken" by OSU or the Big Ten. https://t.co/vWZLEdST5T — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) November 22, 2022

Cheers To Garrett Wilson And Robert Saleh For Keeping It 100% Real With Reporters

Strong stuff from Garrett Wilson, who stormed into locker room saying, "I'm done with this!" Later, he said:



"This shit is sorry"

"(They) have to put more trust in the receiver room"

"Hopefully, this is a wake-up for some people in the facility." #Jets https://t.co/OYZyZ1wHh2 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 21, 2022

Jeers To The USMNT For Almost Jinxing Us

Oh no we’re losing for sure. https://t.co/iP0yKWdeJS — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) November 25, 2022

Cheers To TyTy Washington For The Smooth Moves

this is one of the coolest basketball plays I think I've ever seen? Just the casual staredown. my god. this is glorious. https://t.co/xiOcKjqbf8 — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) November 22, 2022

Jeers To These Puppies. Just Race! That's Your Job, Just Go!

Last night, the Indiana Pacers held a puppy race at halftime.



It was part of an initiative with the Humane Society to highlight puppies that are going to be up for adoption soon.



It’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day.



🥹🐶

pic.twitter.com/rwrpDuT0wt — Goodable (@Goodable) November 22, 2022

Cheers To Bill Walton For Still Being Alive

Jeers To The Panthers For Whatever This Was

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said he was going to wait until Wednesday to announce the starting QB, then did it Tuesday. Everyone, welcome back Sam Darnold. — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 22, 2022

Cheers To Ja Morant For Being Humble And Not Sarcastic At All

I asked Ja Morant if he heals like an alien. His response:



“A cyborg. I’m just a unique dude, man. I don’t think I’m human. I got to do some lab testing or something to see what is really behind it. The league is doing the same. I have a drug test right after this.” — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) November 22, 2022

Jeers To Rebound Snatcher Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell’s realizes he took Evan Mobley’s 10th rebound, Jarrett Allen just staring him down the whole time pic.twitter.com/FraoCQg8jF — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 22, 2022

Cheers To The Clairvoyant, Mystical Otter

Japan won. You may have laughed at this photo, but the otter was right. The otter was right. https://t.co/yj6Om8dLkv — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) November 23, 2022

Jeers To Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons on the reception he got from the crowd in Philly tonight:



"I thought it was going to be louder" pic.twitter.com/CGdd0WqnPO — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 23, 2022

Ben Simmons in the 4th Quarter:



-0 points

-0 Rebounds

-0 Assists

-1 Foul



Ring a bell? pic.twitter.com/i56Xb86ggg — Aidan Doc🧸 (@AidanDoc_) November 23, 2022

Cheers To Binghamton

WHAT JUST HAPPENED!!!!!!!!!!! JOHN MCGRIFF GAME WINNER!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TCQ3D6f6kK — Binghamton MBB (@BinghamtonMBB) November 23, 2022

Jeers To Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is thankful for himself according to his phone's wallpaper 😅🦃



(via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/wJLTJZqwOd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 25, 2022

Cheers To The Japan National Soccer Team

Much respect goes out to the Japanese national team. https://t.co/kgSjmckCHp — Danny Peña (@godfree) November 25, 2022

Cheers To This Welsh Dude

“For Iran it’s probably their biggest win since Iron Sheikh beat Bob Backlund at WrestleMania!” 🤣



“We have got to go beat England!” 👀



This Wales fan was left heartbroken after their 2-0 defeat to Iran! 👎#FIFAWorldCup #TSWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MBidLXoHVx — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 25, 2022

LET THEM FIGHT

SPARKY VS WILBUR IN A SIDELINE BOXING MATCH!! (From another angle) pic.twitter.com/DdeYvFqGos — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 25, 2022

Jeers To Bad Headline Writing

Cheers To DeAndre Ayton And Mikal Bridges

Try watching this without smiling pic.twitter.com/pS8GrGwwfr — Regan Budig (@regs177) November 26, 2022

Jeers To Slapping

Cheers To Finding Love On The Battlefield

This is quite possibly the most romantic thing I’ve ever seen. I hope they get married and sweetly retell this story at every gathering they have while looking into each other’s eyes and finishing each other’s sentences. I love football pic.twitter.com/sn8gbMcy9Q — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 26, 2022

Jeers To Doing This...To Yourself

Cheers To Michigan

Jeers To Lighting Up Your Dad