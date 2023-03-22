Popular
Why Shohei Ohtani Is The Best Baseball Player In The World

Jared Russo
This is an appreciation post for the MVP, the GOAT, and now World Baseball Classic champion and hero of Japan: Shohei Ohtani. Here are the best reactions to the WBC final against America.
If you're not aware of Shohei Ohtani, he is the second coming of Babe Ruth; a once-in-a-lifetime baseball player from Japan who continues to do things no human has ever accomplished in the sport's long history.

After a dominating stint in the Nippon Pro Baseball Pacific League, he came to the MLB and instantly won AL Rookie of the Year in 2018. In 2021 he won AL MVP, and Commissioner Rob Manfred formally recognized him as "historically significant" and "a major impact on the sport." He pitches and hits at an All-Star level, and has made the All-Star game at both positions.

Last night, he led Japan to win the World Baseball Classic over the US, and not only did he hit, he closed out the game on the mound against Angels teammate and former MVP himself Mike Trout. The results were instantly iconic, and the following tweets should show just how impossible this entire situation has seemed. Never again will we see something like Shohei, and he deserves to be the world class athlete and celebrity he is becoming.



Here's what reporters saw at the LoanDepot Park

Ohtani’s ability to excel at both pitching and hitting — skills which are usually mutually exclusive in baseball — makes him a once-in-a-generation player, although it may be more appropriate to start calling him a once-in-a-century player. Indeed, his statistics in Tuesday’s final haven’t been witnessed in top-flight American baseball since Babe Ruth achieved similar numbers more than 100 years ago.

[Joseph Palmer/The Guardian]


A star is born

Ohtani has always understood his own star power. He started the 2021 All-Star Game at pitcher and DH because, he said, 'There's a lot of people that want to watch it and I want to make those guys happy.' On Monday, he launched balls off the scoreboard during batting practice to send a message to Team Mexico: 'If you leave a ball up there,' he said, 'that’s what’s going to happen.'

[Stephanie Apstein/Sports Illustrated]


The show's not over

When Trout returns in 2026, he'll have company. In the aftermath of his greatest victory, Shohei Ohtani said he'll be back too. And if the baseball gods are still smiling on the WBC, it will include Round two.

[Jeff Passan/ESPN]

