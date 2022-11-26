FIFA World Cup Day Seven Highlights

Popular
soccer is cool and fun

A lighter day, since all eyes are on Michigan beating Ohio State today.
The man who typically covers these, quite beautifully I might add, is Adwait. He's the Digg editor who is the expert on the World Cup, and he's off this weekend! So I'm stepping in, a man who does not know a thing about soccer, to give you some scores and schedules and what not.Hi, I'm Jared the Weekend Editor, and some games happened today. Let's begin!


What Happened Today

Tunisia 0-1 Australia

Australia apparently hasn't been a good team in these tournaments? That's weird to me, it seems like they should be better. Rugby, soccer, those are Australian sports they should dominate in.


Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia already won their World Cup, of sorts, with that upset against Argentina. So losing to Poland shouldn't be a thing to be sad about. I say that, being an American, having not lost a game yet this year. It's all about perspective.


France 2-1 Denmark

I hear this Mbappe kid is really good, I think they won the last World Cup already, so he's got a ring and plenty of experience. Wait, do they give out championship rings for winning the World Cup? Or just that ugly trophy?


Argentina [2-0] Mexico

People tell me that Messi is the greatest to ever play. But Pele and Maradona have won World Cups before, so I don't know if you can make an argument for Messi. That's like advocating for John Stockton to be better than Michael Jordan, ridiculous.


What Happens Tomorrow

  • Japan vs Costa Rica: Japan pulled an upset over Germany, so why not beat Costa Rica?

  • Belgium vs Morocco: I think Belgium is a heavy favorite to make it the distance, so they should put away Morocco. But what do I know, the only match I watched so far was USA tie with England.

  • Croatia vs Canada: It would be nice for Canada to get a win, but I don't think they get it here. Sorry, Croatia is where I'm placing my money.

  • Spain vs Germany: This should be a good one, these are two good teams, and Germany needs a win after that Japan loss.


What was your favorite moment of the tournament so far? Leave a comment below.


