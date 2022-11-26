FIFA World Cup Day Seven Highlights

The man who typically covers these, quite beautifully I might add, is Adwait. He's the Digg editor who is the expert on the World Cup, and he's off this weekend! So I'm stepping in, a man who does not know a thing about soccer, to give you some scores and schedules and what not.Hi, I'm Jared the Weekend Editor, and some games happened today. Let's begin!

What Happened Today

Tunisia 0-1 Australia

Australia apparently hasn't been a good team in these tournaments? That's weird to me, it seems like they should be better. Rugby, soccer, those are Australian sports they should dominate in.

Australia fans in Melbourne went WILD after the goal that gave them their first World Cup win in 12 years 🔥



(via @Rory_Flanagan)pic.twitter.com/mFZDfiIIrS — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 26, 2022

Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia already won their World Cup, of sorts, with that upset against Argentina. So losing to Poland shouldn't be a thing to be sad about. I say that, being an American, having not lost a game yet this year. It's all about perspective.

Poland's performance made some people switch teams 😭pic.twitter.com/GLGPuhI6Q2 — World Cup Memes (@WC22_Memes) November 26, 2022

France 2-1 Denmark

I hear this Mbappe kid is really good, I think they won the last World Cup already, so he's got a ring and plenty of experience. Wait, do they give out championship rings for winning the World Cup? Or just that ugly trophy?

MBAPPE MAGIC ✨



France takes the lead in the 86th minute 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/vOulTGkSHl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

Argentina [2-0] Mexico

People tell me that Messi is the greatest to ever play. But Pele and Maradona have won World Cups before, so I don't know if you can make an argument for Messi. That's like advocating for John Stockton to be better than Michael Jordan, ridiculous.

Messi always delivers for Argentina! From outside the box 💥 pic.twitter.com/ttHXNLMm9y — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 26, 2022

What Happens Tomorrow

Japan vs Costa Rica : Japan pulled an upset over Germany, so why not beat Costa Rica?

Belgium vs Morocco : I think Belgium is a heavy favorite to make it the distance, so they should put away Morocco. But what do I know, the only match I watched so far was USA tie with England.

Croatia vs Canada : It would be nice for Canada to get a win, but I don't think they get it here. Sorry, Croatia is where I'm placing my money.

Spain vs Germany: This should be a good one, these are two good teams, and Germany needs a win after that Japan loss.

