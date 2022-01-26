GAME OVER
Someone Recreated The Bills-Chiefs Game's Final Minutes In Overtime As If It Was Played In 'Tecmo Bowl'
Submitted by James Crugnale
The Buffalo Bills' loss in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs somehow hurts more when seen in video game form.
I re-created the epic final minutes of the Chiefs-Bills divisional round playoff game in the style of the 8-bit video game Tecmo Super Bowl. 😳 pic.twitter.com/xf8feKoBVG— Benstonium (@Benstonium) January 26, 2022
Additional submission from James Crugnale:
Jordan Peterson Telling Joe Rogan That There's No Such Thing As 'Climate' Is Some Galaxy Brain-Level Sh*t
Jordan Peterson gives Joe Rogan an opinion about climate change that might leave you scratching your head.
