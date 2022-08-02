Popular
How To Spot Fake Science Facts On Twitter

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley
Science writer and journalist Corey S. Powell posted a short thread on Twitter about how to identify false information about science and space — especially when it goes viral and everyone's buying into it.

Thanks to the sheer number of people on Twitter, the platform has become a font of information from experts in their fields who enjoy sharing their knowledge with the public. But because there are always people you've never heard of and accounts without real people behind them, it can be tough to figure out what information is substantiated and what's misguided — or just plain fake.

Like this, for example:



It's good to remember that just because something goes viral, and it seems like a lot of people believe it, doesn't mean it's real or true.

Corey S. Powell, a science writer and journalist, wrote up some tips on identifying false or faulty information on Twitter. Here are his thoughts:



To summarize, here are the red flags Powell says to look out for:

  • No real person or institution identifiable behind the account sending the tweet.

  • No source for the information.

  • Improbable precision in the information presented (for example, a weirdly precise number or measure).

  • Significant or counterintuitive claims that the author of the tweet doesn't take care to explain or unpack.



Via Corey S. Powell (@coreyspowell) on Twitter.

