The Founder Of Yankee Candle's Estate Is Up For Sale. Here's What It Looks Like

Darcy Jimenez avatar
Darcy Jimenez · 1.7k reads
Take a peek inside this impressive ~120,000-square-foot property, which comes complete with an indoor waterpark, an arcade and four tennis courts (obviously).

Juggler Meadow, the estate of Yankee Candle Company founder Michael Kittredge, is on the market, and it's unbelievable. With around 120,000 square feet spanning 60 acres of land — and 55,000 square feet alone dedicated to an indoor pool and arcade — it probably won't surprise you to learn that this Massachusetts property is valued at the princely sum of $23 million.


The list of facilities and leisure spaces Juggler Meadow boasts is extensive; among other things, there's a spa, an indoor waterpark, an arcade, a bowling alley, two car showrooms, a golf course and four tennis courts (one of which also serves as a concert venue, obviously).



While it might not be to everyone's taste, you've got to admit the sheer size and the number of features included in the property are impressive. And, considering it belonged to the Yankee Candle man, I'm sure it smells pretty good too.



