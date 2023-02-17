People On Twitter Are Heartbroken At The Thought Of This Beautifully Decorated Home Being Painted Over

We've all seen those TikToks where a nice exposed brick wall is repainted in dull, millennial gray, or a quirky piece of furniture is swapped out for a criminally boring, crushed velvet sofa — but this video is more upsetting than any of those put together.

Twitter user @criminalplaza shared a realtor's TikTok post of a house in which the walls are adorned with gorgeous, hand-painted art. It's truly a thing of beauty.

MY HEART JUST BROKE NOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/BZiAGnIu2E — kie (@criminalplaza) February 16, 2023

Except a caption on the video reads that the home needs to be repainted "to be more marketable," and the realtor himself says a contractor is going to "repaint all of this." How could anyone do this? Why would anyone do this???

People on Twitter lamented the seemingly inevitable loss of the mural — of art that's clearly the product of painstaking work and dedication. Users said painting over the walls would amount to "a crime," an act that "archeologists and art historians break down into tears" over, and one threatened to "projectile vomit on the spot" if the redecoration takes place.

these people would paint over the sistine chapel if they could — lydia luke (@_lydialuke) February 16, 2023

to make it more marketable??? as if all that art isn’t enough for ppl to be fighting over the house like it’s wwe??? — Case-Tea☕️✨ (@caseyhewett_) February 16, 2023

Modern interior design/minimalism will be the death of us all — mary🧸 (@harry_fedoras) February 16, 2023

This is the kind of thing that makes archeologists and art historians break down into tears — Ben in his Andor era (@bent7793) February 16, 2023

WHY WOULD U SHOW US THIS ??? — ༊*·˚ (@BEERINGLY) February 16, 2023

this just ruined my day — persian roman roy (@theronfilm) February 16, 2023

if i ever see this actually get painted over i am projectile vomiting on the spot — Grace (@kombuchaluvrrr) February 17, 2023

Painting over this is a crime. — designergirl 🐉 (@designergirl) February 17, 2023

people need to start appreciating art more this pmo so bad cuz ik they're gonna make it look bland as hell after pic.twitter.com/CUt6dcQdQS — heat ✯ (@MlLFGULIES) February 16, 2023

I get that everyone has different tastes but cmon there are just some things you’ll leave the way it is — Namor’s Attorney🧞‍♀️ (@TAEHYONCE_) February 16, 2023

Thankfully, this story has a slightly less heartbreaking ending than we had anticipated. After seeing the many, many responses to his video, the realtor behind the TikTok shared an update saying that the mural is now "staying in the house."

Instead, he'll offer buyers a paint allowance, which reduces the price of the home by the amount it'd cost to repaint the walls (if the owners wish to do so). Now we just have to pray that whoever is lucky enough to purchase the house decides to leave the artwork as it is.