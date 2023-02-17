Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

day ruined

People On Twitter Are Heartbroken At The Thought Of This Beautifully Decorated Home Being Painted Over

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
People On Twitter Are Heartbroken At The Thought Of This Beautifully Decorated Home Being Painted Over
"These people would paint over the Sistine Chapel if they could."
· 1.3k reads

We've all seen those TikToks where a nice exposed brick wall is repainted in dull, millennial gray, or a quirky piece of furniture is swapped out for a criminally boring, crushed velvet sofa — but this video is more upsetting than any of those put together.

Twitter user @criminalplaza shared a realtor's TikTok post of a house in which the walls are adorned with gorgeous, hand-painted art. It's truly a thing of beauty.



Except a caption on the video reads that the home needs to be repainted "to be more marketable," and the realtor himself says a contractor is going to "repaint all of this." How could anyone do this? Why would anyone do this???


People on Twitter lamented the seemingly inevitable loss of the mural — of art that's clearly the product of painstaking work and dedication. Users said painting over the walls would amount to "a crime," an act that "archeologists and art historians break down into tears" over, and one threatened to "projectile vomit on the spot" if the redecoration takes place.



Thankfully, this story has a slightly less heartbreaking ending than we had anticipated. After seeing the many, many responses to his video, the realtor behind the TikTok shared an update saying that the mural is now "staying in the house."


@samcooperrealtor Replying to @kevmich64 #paintedfoyer #reply #followup ♬ original sound - SamCooperRealtor

Instead, he'll offer buyers a paint allowance, which reduces the price of the home by the amount it'd cost to repaint the walls (if the owners wish to do so). Now we just have to pray that whoever is lucky enough to purchase the house decides to leave the artwork as it is.



Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Real Estate Stories