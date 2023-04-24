it's definitely interesting
This Wacky 'Saxophone House' Is On The Market For Nearly $2 Million. Take A Look Inside
It's not every day you see a house shaped like a musical instrument — but this one, originally built for an amateur jazz musician, is.
The Saxophone House — so named for its two giant, protruding saxophone towers (duh) — is located in Berkeley, California, and is on the market for a considerable $1,997,000.
The five-bed, five-bath house sits on a nearly 10,000 square foot lot, and comes with plenty of huge windows and balconies from which to enjoy picturesque views of Claremont Hill.
The interior isn't too shabby, either.
Via @zillowgonewild.
[Image credit: Zillow]