The average size of a new house in the US was 2,491 square feet in 2020. Compare that average to the size of the largest home in the US at 110,000 square feet.

That is one big house.

Researchers at Angi not only collected the data on the largest single-family homes in every state: they rendered them in impressive drawings to show exactly what they look like and how big they are.

Below, you'll find some quick facts about these houses, a chart of the largest single-family residence in every state, and then individual visualizations of the top 10 biggest homes in the US.

Quick facts:

The state of New York houses the largest home in the entire country: a house named "Fair Field," which clocks in at 110,000 square feet — twice the size of the White House.

The biggest home in Washington state is Bill Gates's "Xanadu 2.0" (66,000 square feet).

South Dakota has the smallest big house on the list: a 11,734-square-foot mansion that could fit inside New York's "Fair Field" nine times over.

The Biggest Homes In Each US State

(Click to enlarge the image.)

#1: 'Fair Field,' New York, 110,000 sq. ft.

#2: 'The One,' California, 105,000 sq. ft.

#3: 'Versailles,' Florida, 90,000 sq. ft.

#4: 'Chateau Pensmore,' Missouri, 72,215 sq. ft.

#5: 'Xanadu 2.0,' Washington, 66,000 sq. ft.

#6: 'Eschman Meadows,' Ohio, 57,000 sq. ft.

#7: 'Hala Ranch,' Colorado, 56,000 sq. ft.

#8: 'Chateau Montagel,' Alabama, 54,400 sq. ft.

#9: 'Searles Castle,' Massachusetts, 54,246 sq. ft.

#10: '10423 Willowbrook Dr.', Maryland, 53,487 sq. ft.

See the rest of the top 50 biggest houses in the US at Angi.