LESS IS MORE

The Best Places To Live In America If You're Looking For A Minimalist Lifestyle, Mapped

From not having to drive everywhere yourself to staying in a home that's the ideal size — not too big or small — here's a list of big cities in the US where residents can achieve different levels of minimalist living.
StorageCafe sought out to find cities in America that were well suited for a minimalist lifestyle. With the premise being doing more with less, their analysis factored in things that would be considered on the opposite end of, say, a luxurious lifestyle. They ranked cities based on their public transit options, as opposed to private vehicle ownership, and looked at other eco-friendly things each city had to offer.

Based off of their estimates, which also included looking at cities with smaller homes and how much utility bills cost, their analysis found a list of the 20 cities in America that were best suited for this lifestyle.



Key Takeaways

  • Utah's Salt Lake City was judged to be the premier destination for minimalists, mainly due to people having a relatively short commute time of 18 minutes.

  • New York City residents had the highest share of public transit commuters with 37 percent of its residents opting to use the subway, bus or ferry on a daily basis.

  • Nearly half of the residents in Arlington (VA), Fremont (CA), Washington (DC) Seattle (WA) and San Francisco (CA) work from home.

  • Boston was the only place where more than 10 percent of city residents walked to work.



Via StorageCafe.

Comments

  1. Joi Cardinal 6 minutes ago

    minimalist. we walk miles for fun to birdwatch and out on necessity. a car would be ridiculous and we dont want tv or need to eat in restaurants.

