The Best Places To Live In America If You're Looking For A Minimalist Lifestyle, Mapped
StorageCafe sought out to find cities in America that were well suited for a minimalist lifestyle. With the premise being doing more with less, their analysis factored in things that would be considered on the opposite end of, say, a luxurious lifestyle. They ranked cities based on their public transit options, as opposed to private vehicle ownership, and looked at other eco-friendly things each city had to offer.
Based off of their estimates, which also included looking at cities with smaller homes and how much utility bills cost, their analysis found a list of the 20 cities in America that were best suited for this lifestyle.
Key Takeaways
Utah's Salt Lake City was judged to be the premier destination for minimalists, mainly due to people having a relatively short commute time of 18 minutes.
New York City residents had the highest share of public transit commuters with 37 percent of its residents opting to use the subway, bus or ferry on a daily basis.
Nearly half of the residents in Arlington (VA), Fremont (CA), Washington (DC) Seattle (WA) and San Francisco (CA) work from home.
Boston was the only place where more than 10 percent of city residents walked to work.
Via StorageCafe.
