Rental Markets In The US That Are Cheaper Now Than They Were A Year Ago, Mapped
An Apartment List research report shows that almost one out of every three big US cities had a decrease in rents since March 2022. Twenty-eight out of 100 cities showed a negative y-o-y rent growth rate according to the analysis, and most of them were on the West coast.
Key Takeaways:
Among the 100 largest cities, Scottsdale, Arizona, had the highest decrease in rent growth with -5.4 percent, and was among four Arizona locations (alongside Mesa, Chandler and Glendale) in the top 10 cities with negative rent growth.
Year-over-year rent growth in March 2023 exceeded 10 percent in two cities: Madison, Wisconsin, with 14.1 percent, followed by Lubbock, Texas, with 10.2 percent.
Los Angeles, California, and Cleveland, Ohio, have had an unchanged rent growth for 12 months, from March 2022 to March 2023.
Y-O-Y Growth Rent Growth (as of March 27, 2023)
Top Ten
|City
|State
|YoY Rent Growth %
|Madison
|WI
|14.1%
|Lubbock
|TX
|10.2%
|Omaha
|NE
|9.1%
|Jersey City
|NJ
|9. %
|Hialeah
|FL
|7.8%
|Indianapolis
|IN
|6.9%
|Albuquerque
|NM
|6.8%
|Chula Vista
|CA
|6.4%
|Lincoln
|NE
|6.2%
|Boston
|MA
|6.1%
Bottom Ten
|City
|State
|YoY Rent Growth %
|Scottsdale
|AZ
|-5.4%
|Mesa
|AZ
|-4.1%
|Las Vegas
|NV
|-4.0%
|Henderson
|NV
|-3.5%
|Chandler
|AZ
|-3.4%
|North Las Vegas
|NV
|-3.0%
|Reno
|NV
|-3.0%
|Sacramento
|CA
|-2.9%
|Oakland
|CA
|-2.7%
|Glendale
|AZ
|-2.6%