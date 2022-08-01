How Much Land The US Military Controls In Each State, Visualized

Visual Capitalist mapped out how much land the US military controls in each state using data from the US Department of Defense, Department of Energy and Britannica.

This year, the Dept. of Defense’s discretionary budget authority is $722 billion, estimates Bloomberg. Additionally, the military controls a real estate portfolio, with land spread across all states (26.9 million acres) worth $749 billion.

Key Takeaways

The biggest chunk of US Military land is the White Sand Missle Range — where the first atomic bomb was tested — in New Mexico, comprising 3,542,862 acres, making it one of the five sites that are larger than 1,000,000 acres.

Three states have five percent or more of their total land controlled by the US military: Hawaii (5.6 percent), New Mexico (five percent) and Nevada (five percent).

Minnesota has the least percentage share of military controlled land among states (0.01 percent) and the District of Columbia and Connecticut both have less than 2,000 acres of land in each state that the military controls.

Outside the US, Germany (194), Japan (121) and South Korea (83) have the most US foreign base sites.













Via Visual Capitalist.