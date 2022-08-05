Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Where do I sign?

This House Looks Like A Piece Of Contemporary Art, And It's Yours For A Million Dollars

Darcy Jimenez avatar
Darcy Jimenez · · 1.6k reads
This House Looks Like A Piece Of Contemporary Art, And It's Yours For A Million Dollars
In the market for a beautiful home with a music room, Ferrari worktops and a forest? Look no further.

According to Zillow, this custom-designed house in Oberlin, Ohio, belongs to artist/musician owners — but that's probably unsurprising, given that it's a literal a work of art.



Listed at $1,000,000, this unique property boasts not just gorgeous architecture, but a number of small gardens and managed forest land.






With bright, spacious rooms and modern fixtures and fittings, the inside of this house is just as impressive as its exterior. It even comes with a library and musical instruments, for all your creative and academic pursuits.







The kitchen cupboards and worktops are even designed by Ferrari, and come in the brand's signature yellow.




And this bathroom? I'm obsessed.



Via @zillowgonewild. All photos from Zillow

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.