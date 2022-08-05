This House Looks Like A Piece Of Contemporary Art, And It's Yours For A Million Dollars

According to Zillow, this custom-designed house in Oberlin, Ohio, belongs to artist/musician owners — but that's probably unsurprising, given that it's a literal a work of art.

Listed at $1,000,000, this unique property boasts not just gorgeous architecture, but a number of small gardens and managed forest land.

With bright, spacious rooms and modern fixtures and fittings, the inside of this house is just as impressive as its exterior. It even comes with a library and musical instruments, for all your creative and academic pursuits.

The kitchen cupboards and worktops are even designed by Ferrari, and come in the brand's signature yellow.

And this bathroom? I'm obsessed.

Via @zillowgonewild. All photos from Zillow