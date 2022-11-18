Countries With The Most Paid Vacation And Leave Days, Mapped

Paid leave and public holiday laws vary wildly across the globe — some countries' employees enjoy many paid days away from work, while others are entitled to very, very little.

To find out which countries are most generous (or most stingy) when it comes to paid time off, Resume.io compared 197 countries on their annual statutory paid leave and paid public holidays laws, and ranked them based on the combined number of paid days off per year.

Key Findings:

Iran is the best country in the world for paid time off, with 27 paid public holidays and the highest number of paid vacation days overall (53).

With zero statutory days, the US is the worst country when it comes to paid leave (in joint last place with the Pacific island countries of Nauru, Micronesia, and Kiribati). The States are also home to the second-lowest number of paid vacation days in the world, at just 10.

