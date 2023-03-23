The Five Best Cities In The World For Work And Life Balance, Ranked

After the events that have occurred in the past three years, the amount of balance in the work-life life balance discussion has been up for debate. After 61 companies in the UK took part in a work-life balance trial that opted in for a four-day workweek, 56 of them decided to keep the policy after the trial ended.

Other companies are literally asking their workers to go home once a shift ends and a survey of 4,000 workers in the US showed that two out of three would prefer to have a good work-life balance over better pay.

To determine which cities in the world offered the best balance between work and life, MoneyNerd scanned 25 global cities and analyzed the job markets, cost of living numbers, happiness reports and salary data to see which ones stood out. Their search included the following job titles: business manager, sales manager, marketing manager, lawyer, tech project manager and senior accountant.

Key Takeaways:

Overall the top five cities were separated by 0.2 points and Copenhagen, Denmark, ranked first with 6.2, followed by Amsterdam (6.1), New York (6.1), Oslo (six) and Zurich (six).

Workers in Zurich had the highest average salaries, which were almost twice the amount that their counterparts in Copenhagen and Amsterdam got.

New York's work-life balance rating of 5.2 was the lowest individual score recorded in the analysis.

Via MoneyNerd.

[Photo by Niklas Ohlrogge on Unsplash]