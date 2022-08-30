This Viral Twitter Thread Demonstrates How To Speed Up Google Chrome In Seven Steps

Does your computer ever slow down when using Google Chrome? Join the club.

The world's most popular browser:



Google Chrome



Unfortunately it sucks your computer memory and slows it to a crawl.



In a viral Twitter thread, tech guru Tessa Davis gives seven helpful tricks to making Chrome load faster and perform better.

Upgrade To The Latest Version Of Chrome

Before we start, ensure you're using the latest version of Chrome.



• Click the 3 dots (Options)

• Choose 'help'

• Click 'about Google Chrome'



It'll tell you if yours is up-to-date.



If it's not, update it now.



Clear Your Browsing Data

#1: Clear your browsing data.



As you visit more + more websites, data accumulates in Chrome.



This slows the browser down.



• Choose the 'Chrome' tab

• Click 'clear browsing data'

• Choose 'All time'



Now select which elements you want to clear.



Set Up Auto-Delete

#2: Set up auto-delete.



Clearing data ONCE isn't enough - do it regularly



Click:



• Options

• Settings

• Manage Google account

• Manage data + personalization

• Manage data + privacy

• Web + app activity



Disable Extensions You Aren't Using

#3: Disable extensions you aren't using.



Extensions are wonderful, but they slow down your computer.



Remove the ones you don't need:



• Options

• More tools

• Extensions



Remove Web Apps

#4: Remove web apps.



Chrome apps suck memory so if you don't need them, remove them.



Go to chrome://apps then:



• Right click on any you don't use

• Remove them



Turn Prefetch On

#5: Make webpages open faster with prefetch.



Prefetch anticipates where you might go next.



Turn prefetch on:



• Go to chrome://settings/cookies

• Turn on 'preload pages for faster browsing'



Suspend Your Tabs

#6: Suspend your tabs.



I often have a gazillion tabs open at once which slows my browser.



The Great Suspender app solves this:



• Suspends tabs I've not used for a while.

• But keeps them open for when I need them



Use Experimental Features

#7: Use experimental features



chrome://flags



Here, try features that haven't been fully released.



Consider these 3:



• 'Parallel downloading' improves download speed

• 'Back-forward cache' stores sites for quick use

