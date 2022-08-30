LOADING... LOADING...
This Viral Twitter Thread Demonstrates How To Speed Up Google Chrome In Seven Steps
Does your computer ever slow down when using Google Chrome? Join the club.
The world's most popular browser:— Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) August 29, 2022
Google Chrome
Unfortunately it sucks your computer memory and slows it to a crawl.
Here are 7 simple ways to speed up Chrome:
In a viral Twitter thread, tech guru Tessa Davis gives seven helpful tricks to making Chrome load faster and perform better.
Upgrade To The Latest Version Of Chrome
Before we start, ensure you're using the latest version of Chrome.— Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) August 29, 2022
• Click the 3 dots (Options)
• Choose 'help'
• Click 'about Google Chrome'
It'll tell you if yours is up-to-date.
If it's not, update it now.
Let's go. pic.twitter.com/cbLliwFtSi
Clear Your Browsing Data
#1: Clear your browsing data.— Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) August 29, 2022
As you visit more + more websites, data accumulates in Chrome.
This slows the browser down.
• Choose the 'Chrome' tab
• Click 'clear browsing data'
• Choose 'All time'
Now select which elements you want to clear.
Then clear your data. pic.twitter.com/TJLFozpDVB
Set Up Auto-Delete
#2: Set up auto-delete.— Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) August 29, 2022
Clearing data ONCE isn't enough - do it regularly
Click:
• Options
• Settings
• Manage Google account
• Manage data + personalization
• Manage data + privacy
• Web + app activity
Turn auto-delete on + delete your old activity automatically. pic.twitter.com/GnhYtO41Cs
Disable Extensions You Aren't Using
#3: Disable extensions you aren't using.— Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) August 29, 2022
Extensions are wonderful, but they slow down your computer.
Remove the ones you don't need:
• Options
• More tools
• Extensions
Then disable and remove the ones you no longer use. pic.twitter.com/Hiyj9yoFYp
Remove Web Apps
#4: Remove web apps.— Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) August 29, 2022
Chrome apps suck memory so if you don't need them, remove them.
Go to chrome://apps then:
• Right click on any you don't use
• Remove them
It's time for a clear out. pic.twitter.com/9dCd2cqV1v
Turn Prefetch On
#5: Make webpages open faster with prefetch.— Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) August 29, 2022
Prefetch anticipates where you might go next.
Turn prefetch on:
• Go to chrome://settings/cookies
• Turn on 'preload pages for faster browsing'
It loads your next page in the background for faster access. pic.twitter.com/Ahh74ZXgdx
Suspend Your Tabs
#6: Suspend your tabs.— Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) August 29, 2022
I often have a gazillion tabs open at once which slows my browser.
The Great Suspender app solves this:
• Suspends tabs I've not used for a while.
• But keeps them open for when I need them
This saves on memory while tabs are dormant. pic.twitter.com/xc3v5i5uMf
Use Experimental Features
#7: Use experimental features— Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) August 29, 2022
chrome://flags
Here, try features that haven't been fully released.
Consider these 3:
• 'Parallel downloading' improves download speed
• 'Back-forward cache' stores sites for quick use
• 'Override software rendering list' uses GPU acceleration pic.twitter.com/71YaSUF7K5
Literally so helpful