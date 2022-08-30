Popular
This Viral Twitter Thread Demonstrates How To Speed Up Google Chrome In Seven Steps

James Crugnale
James Crugnale · · 1.2k reads
The world's most popular web browser is a glutton for memory. Tessa Davis shares some handy tricks to speed it up.
1

Does your computer ever slow down when using Google Chrome? Join the club.



In a viral Twitter thread, tech guru Tessa Davis gives seven helpful tricks to making Chrome load faster and perform better.


Upgrade To The Latest Version Of Chrome

Clear Your Browsing Data

Set Up Auto-Delete

Disable Extensions You Aren't Using

Remove Web Apps

Turn Prefetch On

Suspend Your Tabs

Use Experimental Features


Via Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) on Twitter

Comments

  1. Annie Johnson digg 17 minutes ago

    Literally so helpful

