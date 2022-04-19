Music That Will Help You Focus While Working, According To Spotify Data

Matt Zajechowski and the team at Preply combed through 1,200 playlists, 182,000 songs and 58,000 artists to deremine what effect the music we listen to has on our mood, stress and focus levels. Are there particular artists, songs or genres that help us focus? Here's what they found.

Key Takeaways:

Lo-fi (short for low fidelity) is the best music for getting in the zone and sharpening your focus, according to the study. This genre is a mishmash of jazz, electronic, hip-hop and more with certain "imperfections" that help the brain's frontal lobe concentrate.

Artists like Bonobo, Ludovico Einaudi and Ólafur Arnalds were some popular artist in this category, which also includes popular soundtracks from "Interstellar," "Game of Thrones" and "Westworld."

In terms of songs, the "Amelie" soundtrack's "Comptine d'un autre ete — l'apres-midi" was judged to be serene, calming and helpful for focus, followed by "Nuvole Bianche" by Ludovico Einaudi and "Intro" by the British band The xx.

Here's a popular lo-fi beats playlist that might help you laser in on the task you have at hand.

Read more at Preply.

[Photo by Nicole Wolf on Unsplash]