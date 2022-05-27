FINDING NIRVANA
The Best Cities In The World For Work-Life Balance, Ranked
526 reads | submitted by Adwait
The team at Kisi crunched numbers on work intensity, institutional support, legislation and liveability across cities to determine which ones had the best work-life balance in 2022. They looked at things like how many vacation days were offered, quality of outdoor spaces, health services, air quality, road safety and other data points to calculate where workers were most likely to achieve the perfect balance between work and life. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
-
Amsterdam, Netherlands, had the number of overworked workers (8.6 percent), followed by Buenos Aires, Argentina, (8.8 percent) and Sydney, Australia, (9.7 percent). Workers in Dubai, UAE (23.4 percent), Hong Kong, Hong Kong, (17.9 percent) and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (17.1 percent), work the longest hours.
-
The air quality is best in Bern, Switzerland, followed by Portland, USA, and Vancouver, Canada.
-
The general happiness is highest in European cities such as Bern and Geneva (Switzerland) and Helsinki (Finland).
-
Stockholm (Sweden), Vancouver (Canada) and Amsterdam (Netherlands) where the only cities from the 2021 list who fell out of the top 10 in 2022.
Read more at Kisi.
[Photo by Jordan Bauer on Unsplash]
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments