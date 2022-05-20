50/50
American Cities With Best Work Life Balance In 2022, Ranked
Anja Solum and SmartAsset scanned America's 100 largest cities and crunched numbers across 10 metrics, based of accessibility, convenience, pocket-friendliness and more, to determine which city had the best work-life balance. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
-
Madison (WI) is the best city for a healthy work-life balance, followed by Minneapolis (MN) and Arlington (VA).
-
San Francisco (CA) and New York (NY) have the best walking scores among big American cities, but among some of the longest commuting time.
-
Workers in Lubbock (TX) and Tulsa (OK) spend the least time commuting in America's biggest cities.
Read more at SmartAsset.
[Photo by Dessidre Fleming on Unsplash]
