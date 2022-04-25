Popular
NIGHTMARE FUEL

Here's What The Faces of All The Republican and Democratic United States Senators Would Look Like As One Face

submitted by James Crugnale

An absolute mad lad plugged every United States Senator into face-editing photo app FaceApp and discovered what each political party would look like if all of their faces morphed together.

Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.

The Faces Of All 50 Democratic Senators Combined

The Faces Of All 50 Republican Senators Combined

h/t BoingBoing

Comments

  1. Chaoshuasaurus Rex digg 27 minutes ago

    I leave for five minutes …

