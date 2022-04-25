NIGHTMARE FUEL
Here's What The Faces of All The Republican and Democratic United States Senators Would Look Like As One Face
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
The Faces Of All 50 Democratic Senators Combined
A FaceApp morph of all 50 Democratic Senators pic.twitter.com/aaSWU7TDu7— Sean (@_sn_n) April 23, 2022
The Faces Of All 50 Republican Senators Combined
A FaceApp morph of all 50 Republican Senators. pic.twitter.com/dVq1U9gFP6— Sean (@_sn_n) April 23, 2022
Comments
