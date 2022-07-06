Popular
SNAKES ON A PLAIN

Try To Find The Snake Among The Tortoises In This Tricky Illustration

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 3.4k reads
Artist Gergely Dudas has created a very cute but confounding image full of tortoises and one snake. See if you can spot it.

We're back with another brain teaser for you: your challenge is to find the snake in this image full of tortoises.



This brain teaser comes from Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, who regularly posts puzzles like this on his blog, thedudolf.blogspot.com, and in books.

Before you say, as I did, "There is no snake!" or, conversely, "They're all snakes!" — there is, in fact, a snake in here.

But I can't give you any more clues — just the solution, which is below. (So if you're not done searching for the snake, keep your eyes up on the image above.)





Solution:

If you look closely, you'll see one of the heads that looks the same as the tortoises' has a snakelike forked tongue, and isn't attached to a shell that doesn't already have a head.





[Source: Gergely Dudás's blog, via The Sun]

