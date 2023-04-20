Popular
BREATHTAKING

Here Are The Winners Of NASA's Fifth Annual Photographer Of The Year Awards

Adwait
Adwait
Here Are The Winners Of NASA's Fifth Annual Photographer Of The Year Awards
From portraits to places, here were the best photographs from the fifth edition of NASA's annual Photographer of the Year awards.
NASA announced the winners of the fifth edition of its annual Photographer of the Year award. There were 12 photos that won an award, and they were spread across four categories: documentation, portrait, people and places.



Documentation

First: Eric Bordelon/NASA

Artemis I Prelaunch

[© Eric Bordelon/NASA]


Second: Bill Ingalls/NASA

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Splashdown

[© Bill Ingalls/NASA]


Third: Bridget Caswell/NASA

Viper Rover, in SLOPE Lab

[© Bridget Caswell/NASA]



Portrait

First: Josh Valcarcel/NASA

NASA astronaut Bob “Farmer” Hines

[© Josh Valcarcel/NASA]


Second: Desiree Stover/NASA

OCI Quality Engineer in the Electro Magnetic Interference Chamber

[© Desiree Stover/NASA]


Third: Josh Valcarcel/NASA

NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara

[© Josh Valcarcel/NASA]



People

First: Jordan Salkin/NASA

Moog Hover Test - SureFly Aircraft Documentation Photos

[© Jordan Salkin/NASA]


Second: Bill Stafford/NASA

JETTS3 engineering night run

[© Bill Stafford/NASA]


Third: Josh Valcarcel/NASA

Navy pilot and NASA astronaut candidate Jack “Radio” Hathaway

[© Josh Valcarcel/NASA]



Places

First: Jef Janis/NASA

Aero-Acoustic Propulsion Laboratory, AAPL

[© Jef Janis/NASA]


Second: Josh Valcarcel/NASA

T-38 jets

[© Josh Valcarcel/NASA]


Third: Josh Valcarcel/NASA

NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara commands

[© Josh Valcarcel/NASA]



H/T: PetaPixel.

Comments

