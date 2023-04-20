BREATHTAKING
Here Are The Winners Of NASA's Fifth Annual Photographer Of The Year Awards
NASA announced the winners of the fifth edition of its annual Photographer of the Year award. There were 12 photos that won an award, and they were spread across four categories: documentation, portrait, people and places.
Documentation
First: Eric Bordelon/NASA
[© Eric Bordelon/NASA]
Second: Bill Ingalls/NASA
[© Bill Ingalls/NASA]
Third: Bridget Caswell/NASA
[© Bridget Caswell/NASA]
Portrait
First: Josh Valcarcel/NASA
[© Josh Valcarcel/NASA]
Second: Desiree Stover/NASA
[© Desiree Stover/NASA]
Third: Josh Valcarcel/NASA
[© Josh Valcarcel/NASA]
People
First: Jordan Salkin/NASA
[© Jordan Salkin/NASA]
Second: Bill Stafford/NASA
[© Bill Stafford/NASA]
Third: Josh Valcarcel/NASA
[© Josh Valcarcel/NASA]
Places
First: Jef Janis/NASA
[© Jef Janis/NASA]
Second: Josh Valcarcel/NASA
[© Josh Valcarcel/NASA]
Third: Josh Valcarcel/NASA
[© Josh Valcarcel/NASA]
H/T: PetaPixel.