Here Are The Winners Of The 12th Annual Mobile Photography Awards

The Mobile Photography Awards (MPA) announced its 12th annual competition winners on March 15, 2023. The MPA was founded in 2011 and celebrates the art and craft of mobile photographers from around the world.

This year's annual grand prize was won by Australian photographer Glenn Homann, who took home $3,000 with the title. Each category winners was also rewarded with a smaller prize of $250.

"We were thrilled to see such incredible work from Glenn and all of the photographers who submitted to this year's MPA," said Daniel Berman, the founder of the Mobile Photography Awards. "Glenn's work truly captures the essence of what mobile photography is all about the ability to create stunning images anytime, anywhere, using only a smartphone." Below is the Grand Prize winner's photographs, and the first-place winners in each category.

Grand Prize Winner

Glenn Homann

["Old Mate" by Glenn Homann]

["It Went Away" by Glenn Homann]

Architecture/Still Life

Dorota Yamadag

["Steel. Glass. And All That Jazz" by Dorota Yamadag]

Black and White

Shuolong Ma

["Washing Elephant, Chitwan" by Shuolong Ma]

Landscapes and Wildlife

Zhengjie Wu

["Geocentric Exploration" by Zhengjie Wu]

Macro and Details

Fabio Sartori

["Eby yes" Fabio Sartori]

People photos

Daniela Calo

["Nunset2" by Daniela Calo]

Silhouettes

Yue Qiu

["Heart of Water" by Yue Qiu]

Street photography

Konstantin Chalabov

["Indifference" by Konstantin Chalabov]

The Darkness

Michel Kharoubi

["Spirit of City" by Michel Kharoubi]

Travel/Adventure and Transportation

Chen Lin

["Miners of Ijen Volcano" by Chen Lin]

VFX/Digital Art

Heather McAlister

["Flight Pattern" by Heather McAlister]

Water/Snow/Ice

Wang Hsiu Ling

["The Scenery After the Rain" by Wang Hsiu Ling]

Artificial Intelligence

John Nieto

["Souls of the Ancient Sea Bed #5" by John Nieto]

Via MPA.