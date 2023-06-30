Popular
The World's Most Fastidious Cleaner, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

The World's Most Fastidious Cleaner, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Today we learned the difference between normie and next-level travelers.
Every day, somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week's characters include the US Supreme Court and its judges, an AI storyteller, a Republican presidential candidate, Twitter's most infamous maths guy and an obsessive traveler. And there was one we couldn't really dive into — a recurring villain whose latest take is that traveling is sin.



Thursday

US Supreme Court

The character: The Supreme Court of the United States of America, or at least the majority of it

The plot: The geniuses at the Supreme Court (that was sarcastic) struck down affirmative action in college admissions, forcing all schools of higher learning to find new ways of being diverse, which they will absolutely not do. This has been a long series of bad decisions (IMHO) from the highest court in all of the land, and this ruling wasn't even the worst one so far.

There was the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Sackett v. EPA that redefined the "wetlands" and then further back there was Citizens United, and Bush v. Gore, and…

We could go on and on.


The repercussion: The hypocrisy, the inanity, the ignorance, the pure evil of it all… it's just too much to take in consistently. And this is even before they rule on student loans being waved away by the President! SCOTUS makes me sick to my stomach.

The backlash all got kicked off by Michelle Obama and AOC.


Jared Russo



Tuesday

Ammaar Reshi

The character: Ammaar Reshi, design manager, "Twin Peaks" fan, AI storyteller

The plot: What happens when an AI gets into "Twin Peaks" for the first time? In the good old days it would've been a few tweets and a LinkedIn Post on how Lynch is the GOAT, but instead in this day and age we get their thoughts synthesized through a generative art machine.

"So naturally I had to recreate the intro and a few iconic scenes with AI," Reshi wrote.


The repercussion: While Reshi's direct replies — presumably his people — loved it, users in the quote tweets felt otherwise. Lynch fans are accustomed to weather updates on Twitter, not this monstrosity.


Adwait Patil



Saturday

Nikki Haley

The character: Nikki Haley, Republican '24 presidential primary candidate, past and simple life yearner

The plot: We promise we'll keep the upcoming presidential election candidates to a minimum, but Republican primary candidate Nikki Haley's ridiculously bland take about "faith, family and country" and life being easy before Joe Biden felt like it was a discarded ChatGPT draft.


The repercussion: Twitter's new filtering system makes it hard for all the hate to pool in one place, sometimes the replies agree and quotes don't, but Haley's tweet more or less received backlash from every possible angle.


Adwait Patil



Saturday

@bronzeageshawty

The character: @bronzeageshawty, ick purveyor, water bottle purist

The plot: The ick is a vibe, an intangible and subjective concept — so to each their own. But when @bronzeageshawty said that men who carry watter bottles with them gave them "the ick" and called it a "feminine trait," you have to decide whether to laugh or cry at her take.


The repercussion: Performative takes often bring out the best of people's goofy sides. It's not often that one gets a prompt that involves the items ick, feminine trait, sips of water, wallet, pocketknife and airport. The possibilities are endless.


Adwait Patil



Friday

Nate Silver

The character: Nate Silver, founder and EIC of FiveThirtyEight, stats guy, poker guy, wannabe sub guy

The plot: Silver's FiveThirtyEight chapter is expected to close soon, so I can understand where his newfound tweeting enthusiasm is coming from. Silver tweeted about the Titan sub disaster, and said that he "would totally have gone (if offered for ~free)." Unrelated, Silver recently won $99K in March at a poker tournament.


The repercussion: Silver's always had a tough crowd to please on Twitter, and it gets tougher when you're a numbers guy who refuses to be anything but a numbers guy. We've been weary about joking about the Titan tragedy, which should've been avoided at all costs, just like Silver's take.


Adwait Patil



Monday

@operation_niki

The character: @operation_niki, world traveler, fastidious cleaner

The plot: Earlier this week, someone tweeted the below video of the cleaning routine TikTok user @operation_niki follows whenever she stays at a hotel. It’s pretty extensive; she can be seen spraying furniture, wiping down surfaces, fitting disposable bed sheets and more.


The repercussion:

People had thoughts about the lengths this Main Character goes to in order to feel comfortable staying at a hotel — mainly, why bother going to one at all? — but others respected her commitment (and the nifty gadgets she brings with her).


Darcy Jimenez



Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a politician whose well-intentioned AI take got picked on, a young YouTuber with an ignorant take on marriage, another politico who tried to frame Biden for Costco's reasonable prices and a professor who didn't party enough.


Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]

Comments

  1. John Doe 7 minutes ago

    I would like to see the homes of people who post this garbage about how they scrub down their hotel room when the check-in.

