ALL THE SAD YOUNG LITERARY CISHET white MEN
A Writer Whose One Weird Trick Can Ruin Any Piece Of Writing, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet.
Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it— maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019
This week’s characters include a woman who thinks helping friends is for chumps, a nepo baby/shitposter who just plain sucks, a writer whose one weird trick can ruin any piece of writing and a journalist who would like to extend her compliments to a CEO doing layoffs.
Sunday
Cathryn Lavery
The character: Cathryn Lavery, “bootstrapped founder,” person who pays for Twitter, not a fan of friendly help
The plot: Cathryn, whose Twitter profile says that she’s a very successful business person, found herself back on the move and tweeted about it.
“As an adult, don’t ask your friends to help you move. Hire movers, save a friendship,” she said and triumphantly shared a screencap of a text she sent to a friend who offered to help move.
As an adult, don’t ask your friends to help you move.— Cathryn (@cathrynlavery) January 15, 2023
Hire movers, save a friendship. pic.twitter.com/2rOvXsSfnE
Honestly, this is a power move, or flex, if you will. The poster in this case can clearly afford movers and wants to flaunt it. And you know what, if you can afford it, tweet it — but be smart about it. Don’t tarnish the name of adult friendship, just say you’re rich or something. That way people might hate you a little less.
The repercussion: People pointed out how benign this pointed sentiment was, some being more meaner than others. Cathryn did offer a clarification a whole two days later, with a passive-aggressive thumbs-up emoji, but who are we kidding — all the heavy lifting was already taken care of.
Can friends help with the lightweight items?— Ricky (@RickyNotts) January 17, 2023
Are the friendships only at stake when there's an injury?
January 17, 2023
how do people still come on here and say shit like this unprompted. stop commodifying your friendships. my god https://t.co/iMX3fsnIPC— cait (@punished_cait) January 17, 2023
If my friend is moving I’m picking the house up from the foundation with my bare hands and putting it wherever she needs https://t.co/6PdoLy9Ugc— mina (@kiranmayeet) January 18, 2023
what if my friend is a professional mover??? what am I gonna do, hire someone else and offend them?? normal world... https://t.co/kSD1LBWwo1— MILF Manor Official (@HogPussy) January 18, 2023
Adwait Patil
Tuesday
Ben Dreyfuss
The character: Ben Dreyfuss, journalist, actor, nepo baby, shitposter
The plot: Sometimes you just give people enough rope and they hang themselves with it. And sometimes that person happens to be an infamous Twitter troll with a history of problematic tweets, who just… outdoes himself. We don’t know what spurred this thread and quite frankly, we don’t want to know.
Sometimes I do this thing where I have a thought and I just ... don't tweet it. pic.twitter.com/Yh7Ca5gfgg— Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) January 18, 2023
The repercussion: There was a thread, and then a claim that it was all just jokes, and then a sort-of-apology, and it’s just so messy and awful that the plot got lost real quick. The reactions were fast and fierce, almost as if this has already happened with Ben.
There’s a reason a parody robot account called “Ben Dreyfuss bot” exists to mock this man, because there’s just too much to simply make fun of.
so relieved to know ben dreyfuss does not want to have sex w me. never met him but its one less thing to worry about— Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) January 18, 2023
don't worry, we definitely don't want to fuck you either!— maya kosoff (@mekosoff) January 18, 2023
blaming the audience because nobody can tell when you are joking because you are so deeply unfunny and everything you say is rancid is maybe the first amusing thing that's ever come out of you— Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) January 18, 2023
If you find yourself about to make a TikTok video or a reel about Ben Dreyfuss, put your phone down and go outside— 🤌🏾 Imani Gandy 👆🏾 (@AngryBlackLady) January 18, 2023
Ben Dreyfuss is a person who exists solely in this website you don’t have to engage him— titus anjawnicus (@titusanjawnicus) January 18, 2023
Ben Dreyfuss' brain when he keeps a single bizarre thought to himself: pic.twitter.com/qP4ixFDeoY— TGB (@twitersbadboy) January 18, 2023
gotta hand it to ben dreyfuss, he's not one of those glory-chasing nepo babies, he just sits on here and brings shame to his family name like a proper failson— Al Shipley (@alshipley) January 18, 2023
Some of the worst Twitter brain-rot I've ever seen. Fat people face extremely well-documented discrimination in employment and healthcare and receive constant personal abuse. But on the other hand, if you say something fatphobic on social media someone might ask you not to. pic.twitter.com/NDSrq8Jatb— Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) January 18, 2023
Do people know that this website is public? pic.twitter.com/z3Un5sOYg7— Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) January 18, 2023
"They're mad that I think body positivity is something it's ok to make jokes about" — yep, nailed it! pic.twitter.com/vRwZXTMQYA— Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) January 19, 2023
Another hot take from Ben: Mike is the new Fountain of Wayne. No word yet on whether this makes Maintenance Phase the "Stacy's Mom" of podcasts pic.twitter.com/lcz3BWN5K5— Sally Krutzig (@sallykrutzig) January 18, 2023
Jared Russo
Matthew Salesses
The character: Matthew Salesses, writer, creative writing MFA instructor, apparently some sort of misguided paralegal
The plot: Matthew Salesses is a talented and thoughtful author who — in this writer’s opinion — is mostly a force of good in the world. He wrote an excellent book on writing called “Craft in the Real World,” and seems like a nice guy.
But he’s had an unfortunate day or two on Twitter, and the most recent incident came this past week, when he shared a “contract” that he said he made his grad students sign at the start of the semester, “because if I’m going to commit to them then they need to commit to themselves.”
simply one of the most insane documents i've ever seen posted on here pic.twitter.com/nNlTwD08Bf— bradley babendir (@therealbradbabs) January 17, 2023
Lots to unpack here. Let’s start big-picture: it’s not uncommon to lay out some classroom ground rules in the syllabus, because different professors have different expectations — particularly in creative writing workshops, which tend to be quite structured.
But, for one, saying “they need to commit to themselves” feels awfully paternalistic as justification for making students sign a very heavy-handed contract that determines not just assignments and classroom behavior but enthusiasm and social media habits.
For another, at least one of the “agreements” laid out here feels like the kind of thing a right-winger would invent as a hyperbolic parody of what progressive leftists want. I’ll let the reactions to Salesses’s contract speak to that and demonstrate the ways in which it will actually lead to painfully bad writing.
I could go on about this for quite a long time — I think some of the elements of this contract are more reasonable than others, and some are the kind of thing that you should do even if no one really does it (ahem, #4). And I disagree with some of the prevalent reactions — for instance, though it’s phrased clumsily in point #7, writing is a series of identifiable choices; it’s just that ideally those choices lead to a sense of magic and provoke feeling.
But I’ll stop here, and give the floor to some of the very excellent responses to Salesses.
The repercussion: Salesses very quickly locked his account as responses began to flood in, but there were plenty of tweets in response to the people who shared screenshots from before the account was locked. People — including writers and peers of Salesses’s — balked at the idea of making students sign such a lengthy, specific and strict contract.
They also had some pretty on-point examples that demonstrated why, among other elements of the contract, #1 — “Name the race and gender of any character at first introduction” — is a recipe for some of the world’s most unintentionally hilarious sentences, particularly when you amend existing famous literature to comply with the rule.
i am homersimpsonbackingintoahedge.gif the moment my instructor puts this in front of me—an almost unimaginably bad time awaits— Adam O'Fallon Price (@AdamOPrice) January 17, 2023
I cannot imagine interacting this way with grad students . I basically tell my undergrads “yeah don’t do anything that’s gonna make have to do administrative paperwork and we’re good”— Twïtterdämmerung (@weathergoose1) January 17, 2023
we'll see how committed he is to this after 37 characters in a row are na'vi— arithmetic mean joe greene (@Pliny_theElder) January 17, 2023
"I am a white, cis-gender, American male. Call me Ishmael."— Luke Baldridge (@photonic_cannon) January 17, 2023
Many years later, as he faced the firing squad, Latinx cisgender man Colonel Aureliano Buendía was to remember that distant afternoon when his father—who was also a Latinx cisgender man—took him to discover ice.— Nicholas Marritz 🍞🌹🌹 (@stringquintet) January 17, 2023
Marley was white and male, to begin with. And dead.— Matthew Barakat (@MattBarakat) January 18, 2023
"As Gregor Samsa, a white cis male, awoke one morning from uneasy dreams, he found himself transformed in his bed into a gigantic non-binary insect of unknown ethnicity."— Thomas Stern 🇺🇦 (@thmstern) January 17, 2023
"Mrs. Dalloway, a white cisgender middle-aged female and closeted bisexual, said she would buy the flowers herself."— Jessie Hennen (@JessieHennen1) January 18, 2023
Happy families of all races and genders are all alike; every unhappy family of all races and genders is unhappy in its own way.— douglas chu 鞠一道 (@douglaschu_) January 18, 2023
“If you really want to hear about it, the first thing you'll probably want to know is where I was born, and what my lousy childhood was like, and how my parents were occupied and all before they had me..,But mostly you’ll want to know that I’m a white cisgender male.”— xoxogossipfran (@xoxogossipfran) January 17, 2023
It was the afternoon of my eighty-first birthday, and I (a white man) was in bed with my catamite (also a white man) when Ali (an Arabic man) announced that the archbishop (an Italian man) had come to see me.— Father Ted Kaczynski (@Niger5auru5) January 17, 2023
"'Welcome, traveller' said the barkeep, who was a male half orc"— Today's Tom Servo (@DicconHyatt) January 17, 2023
It was a queer, sultry summer, the summer they electrocuted the Rosenbergs, a cishet white couple, and I didn’t know what I, a cishet white woman, was doing in New York.— @[email protected] (@alexschief) January 18, 2023
Goddess forbid anyone have that magical feeling of pure writing inspiration while, uh...in a creative writing MFA program.— Bryn Donovan - Author (@BrynDonovan) January 18, 2023
Molly Bradley
Friday
Sara Fischer
The character: Sara Fischer, media reporter, Jim Bankoff fan, advice machine
The plot: Fischer, Axios’s media reporter, was among the first people to report about layoffs at Vox Media. “Media leaders & CEOs, if you want to know how to communicate layoffs effectively, Jim Bankoff is good example,” she wrote, and proceeded to list how he did it.
Media leaders & CEOs, if you want to know how to communicate layoffs effectively, Jim Bankoff is good example— Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) January 20, 2023
-He has always been transparent w staff & public about the # of roles impacted, which depts, & why
-Vox never does drip, drip, drip cuts
-Employees always told first https://t.co/YYJV1AGMvJ
Fischer is a trusted and solid media reporter, but it’s safe to say she baffled a lot of folks with the framing of her tweet. Why one earth would she, a non-partisan media reporter, laud a media CEO for doing a good job with layoffs, many of whom are her peers? The intentions remain unclear and the aftertaste is bad.
The repercussion: Coming for journalists on Twitter, especially on a day like this, is never a good idea, and people let Fischer know how they felt.
it feels really inappropriate to congratulate the person announcing layoffs while people are finding out they no longer have a job— mia sato 佐藤みあ (@MiaRSato) January 20, 2023
Gross— Helen Rosner (@hels) January 20, 2023
Lol "good example" my ass, we got an email saying "if you get another email in the next 15 minutes you're gone" and everyone has been panicked. Also there were layoffs in December so it does feel like a drip. https://t.co/xfy8RAocZ3— Jaya Saxena (@jayasax) January 20, 2023
lmao I found out i got laid off from SB Nation in a blog post with a boilerplate email that followed after said blog post was published so, respectfully, what the fuck are you talking about https://t.co/7gEi8EnSXV— husky dave grohl (@saulmalone) January 20, 2023
clown behavior https://t.co/LbVrEmTZCH pic.twitter.com/CAzxakxbWE— alex (@alex_abads) January 20, 2023
Adwait Patil
———
