Follow Live Updates From Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched attacks on Ukraine on Thursday, with invasions taking place on multiple fronts. This action was taken after Putin confirmed in a televised speech that he would authorize military action and said that if other nations tried to intervene, Russia's response would be "so severe that no foreign nations have ever experienced it before."

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi says today he is “gravely concerned about the fast-deteriorating situation and ongoing military action in Ukraine.”



Yesterday, @USAmbUN warned that as many as five million people could be displaced “by Russia’s war of choice.” — Jennifer Hansler (@jmhansler) February 24, 2022

Video from Odessa, a warehouse for imported cars, struck this morning at about 10 am. Why? It is near a National Guard of Ukraine facility. Not reassuring about the accuracy of Russian arms. pic.twitter.com/fbRDNc18Lm — Nathan VanderKlippe (@nvanderklippe) February 24, 2022

The scramble to get out. Kyiv train station. pic.twitter.com/QMFNSd5PA7 — Mark MacKinnon (@markmackinnon) February 24, 2022

#Ukraine used #Javelin missiles and neutralized a convoy of 15 #Russian T-72 tanks near Hluhiv - Adviser to the Commander of the Land Forces — KyivPost (@KyivPost) February 24, 2022

Latest from FT's @Philgeorgiadis: the EU Aviation Safety Agency has issued a warning about airspace controlled by Moscow and Rostov air traffic control "due to heightened military activity, which may include launches of mid-range missiles penetrating into controlled airspace." — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 24, 2022

CNN reports that Russian forces are at the Antonov airport about 15 miles outside of Kyiv. "These troops you can see over here, they are Russian airborne forces. They have taken this airport"

Breaking: @mchancecnn with Russian forces at the Antonov airport about 15 miles outside of Kyiv. "These troops you can see over here, they are Russian airborne forces. They have taken this airport" pic.twitter.com/SnvmwQ1GeA — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 24, 2022

"There is no safe place in Ukraine any more. The biggest fear for ordinary people here is running out of electricity and the Internet not working — then we would be really isolated. Another fear is that bridges over the Dnieper river will be bombed, dividing the eastern and western halves of the city," writes BBC Senior Editor Marta Shokalo.

“As @samagreene put it in an excellent Twitter thread earlier this month: “The inconvenient truth of the present crisis is that behind all the rhetoric about NATO, Moscow’s beef is fundamentally with the EU”.”@MESandbu

Dzheppar told me she expected the situation on the ground to get worse. "This is just the beginning," she said. She and her Foreign Ministry colleagues have been working allied sources all day to get them to hit Russian with sanctions. — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022

After weeks of increasing tensions & Russian denials of an imminent attack, Russian forces invaded Ukraine last night.



At 8:37am, @markmackinnon, a reporter for the Globe and Mail, talks to @mattgallowaycbc about what he's seeing in Kyiv.

