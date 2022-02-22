Trending
Follow Live Updates From Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

Keep up-to-date with on ground reports from journalists in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched attacks on Ukraine on Thursday, with invasions taking place on multiple fronts. This action was taken after Putin confirmed in a televised speech that he would authorize military action and said that if other nations tried to intervene, Russia's response would be "so severe that no foreign nations have ever experienced it before."









CNN reports that Russian forces are at the Antonov airport about 15 miles outside of Kyiv. "These troops you can see over here, they are Russian airborne forces. They have taken this airport"

"There is no safe place in Ukraine any more. The biggest fear for ordinary people here is running out of electricity and the Internet not working — then we would be really isolated. Another fear is that bridges over the Dnieper river will be bombed, dividing the eastern and western halves of the city," writes BBC Senior Editor Marta Shokalo.






