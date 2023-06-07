Popular
Before-And-After Photos Show The Devastating Effects Of The Canada Wildfires On NYC's Air Quality

Jared Russo
"From the gloom over Yankee Stadium to the smoky haze obscuring our skyline, we could see it, we could smell it and we felt it. And it was alarming and concerning," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Wednesday, June 7.
All five boroughs of New York City have been advised to stay indoors after a wildfire in Canada has wafted smoke over the Northeast. This started on June 6, and has continued to affect the air quality on Wednesday (6/7), covering the NYC skyline in a thick yellow/orange haze.

The smog smells like burnt ash, and several Digg editors who are located in the city have noticed the effect outside their windows, including while writing this very post right now. But reading about the phenomenon only does so much; seeing the before-and-after photos is really what makes the danger sink in. The prospect of the Yankees having to postpone their game tonight at 7 PM ET because of the sky is a terrifying thought.


