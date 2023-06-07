Before-And-After Photos Show The Devastating Effects Of The Canada Wildfires On NYC's Air Quality

All five boroughs of New York City have been advised to stay indoors after a wildfire in Canada has wafted smoke over the Northeast. This started on June 6, and has continued to affect the air quality on Wednesday (6/7), covering the NYC skyline in a thick yellow/orange haze.

The smog smells like burnt ash, and several Digg editors who are located in the city have noticed the effect outside their windows, including while writing this very post right now. But reading about the phenomenon only does so much; seeing the before-and-after photos is really what makes the danger sink in. The prospect of the Yankees having to postpone their game tonight at 7 PM ET because of the sky is a terrifying thought.

Lower Manhattan via @Earthcam at 3:00pm. pic.twitter.com/KZbPtVxNuS — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) June 7, 2023

Lower Manhattan via @EarthCam as we approach 2:00pm. Speechless. pic.twitter.com/EyoRBfHcsZ — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) June 7, 2023

A normal day (from 3 days ago) to now in NYC. Wild!



The city has broken the record for worst air quality for at least the last 24 years (records go back to 1999). h/t @Wx_Max pic.twitter.com/XJVMMbDi4E — Dan Amarante (@DanAmarante) June 7, 2023

NYS Mesonet profiler is showing smoke close to 3km thick in the Bronx and near-surface smoke density has further increased. This is resulting in very low solar radiation compared to a normal day, horrendous air quality and significantly reduced visibility. pic.twitter.com/NM6y7bC6cx — John Homenuk (@jhomenuk) June 7, 2023

This is the current view at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The Air Quality is now "Hazardous" in the city.



The Yankees are set to play at 7:05 ET, but this air quality level is dangerous for everyone to be outside.



If you have to be out, you can wear a mask to filter out the fine… pic.twitter.com/p6HJQ3Yyi2 — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) June 7, 2023

from one of my best friend’s rooftops in SoHo (nyc) right now - nutso 🤯 (last time I visited for comparison) pic.twitter.com/7eEPQu3OIH — KML (@giveemKell83) June 7, 2023

Crazy comparison of the NYC skyline as we get overcome by smoke from Canadian wildfires. Photo credit: Harold Gainer, Jr. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/GTZYeayJNc — Cathy Shallcross (@chattycTV) June 7, 2023

The view of Belvedere Castle and Central Park's Turtle Pond now in the hazy smoke that has enveloped New York City. #AirQualityAlert pic.twitter.com/48Q9jBvBCA — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) June 7, 2023

👀 WOW! A thick orange haze has been hanging over New York City after smoke from wildfires burning in Canada moved south. https://t.co/yi0rOYrqjd pic.twitter.com/7gd5xdjjFW — Boston 25 News (@boston25) June 7, 2023

Mars or #Manhattan? The skyline has been turned orange/brown by the #smoke caused by #Canadian Wildfires.



View from high floor at One Vanderbilt building.



We smell the smoke despite having one of the most modern air filtration systems in the city. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/T5wPkMKlsC — Jasmin (@JasminMarilena) June 7, 2023

Crossing the bridge from #Brooklyn into #Manhattan on the MTA train amid the #AirQualityAlert in #NYC.



Canadian forest fire smoke? pic.twitter.com/FkorLnIUq8 — Caleb T. Maupin (@RealCalebMaupin) June 7, 2023

Lunchtime on Mars…no wait, this is #Manhattan today. Smell of smoke unbearable. All that’s missing is rain, then we’d all be on the set of #Bladerunner. #lifeinsepia pic.twitter.com/Z94eZPb9Q8 — Mark O'Toole (@MarkDOToole) June 7, 2023