PAST HIS PRIME?

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
Andy Jassy, the chief of Amazon's cloud computing division, will become chief executive, while Mr. Bezos, the company's founder, will become executive chairman.

The Lede

Jeff Bezos rocked the business world on Tuesday with his announcement that he'd be stepping down as CEO.

Key Details

  • Bezos will step down as the chief executive of the e-commerce juggernaut he founded 27 years ago.
  • In a memo to employees, Bezos said he would shift his focus to the "Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions."
  • Andy Jassy, who currently heads Amazon's cloud computing division, will take over as CEO.

