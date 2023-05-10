JUST IN
New York Politician George Santos Surrenders To Law Enforcement, Facing Multiple Counts Of Wire Fraud And More
Republican lawmaker George Santos — who represents New York's third congressional district, including parts of Long Island and Queens — was indicted and charged with multiple charges Wednesday, including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and for making materially false statements to the House of Representatives, according to the DOJ.
He has surrendered to the authorities.
George Santos is currently in custody, per EDNY spox https://t.co/OUfLECVfpW— Jacob Kaye (@Jacob_Kaye_) May 10, 2023
BREAKING: Rep. George Santos has been charged with 13 counts—including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and lying to Congress. pic.twitter.com/6PEoRz9rrt— Pilar Melendez (@pbmelendez) May 10, 2023
BREAKING: Feds: CONGRESSMAN GEORGE SANTOS CHARGED WITH FRAUD, MONEY LAUNDERING, THEFT OF PUBLIC FUNDS, & FALSE STATEMENTS— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 10, 2023
Santos Allegedly Embezzled Contributions from Supporters, Fraudulently Obtained Unemployment Benefits, and Lied in Disclosures to the House of Representatives pic.twitter.com/AVaDpk693w
It would be nice to see, for once, a lying sack of shit republican politician get taken to account. I'm not holding my breath, but he does seem - somehow - even more stupid than Matt Gaetz, or the stygian duo MTG and that airhead white trash from Colorado, whatever the fuck her name is.