JUST IN

New York Politician George Santos Surrenders To Law Enforcement, Facing Multiple Counts Of Wire Fraud And More

Adwait
Adwait
The Department of Justice has charged Rep. George Santos with a 13-count federal indictment and he was taken into custody on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Republican lawmaker George Santos — who represents New York's third congressional district, including parts of Long Island and Queens — was indicted and charged with multiple charges Wednesday, including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and for making materially false statements to the House of Representatives, according to the DOJ.

He has surrendered to the authorities.


[Image: YouTube]

Comments

  Điện Máy Xanh 2 minutes ago

  Ezio 5 minutes ago

    It would be nice to see, for once, a lying sack of shit republican politician get taken to account. I'm not holding my breath, but he does seem - somehow - even more stupid than Matt Gaetz, or the stygian duo MTG and that airhead white trash from Colorado, whatever the fuck her name is.

