New York Politician George Santos Surrenders To Law Enforcement, Facing Multiple Counts Of Wire Fraud And More

Republican lawmaker George Santos — who represents New York's third congressional district, including parts of Long Island and Queens — was indicted and charged with multiple charges Wednesday, including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and for making materially false statements to the House of Representatives, according to the DOJ.

He has surrendered to the authorities.

George Santos is currently in custody, per EDNY spox https://t.co/OUfLECVfpW — Jacob Kaye (@Jacob_Kaye_) May 10, 2023

[Image: YouTube]