YOU DID IT, JOE
Biden Previews Plan For Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
The Lede
The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will make good on the President's campaign promise to tackle student loan debt.
Key Details
- They will forgive up to $20,000 if you went to college on Pell Grants, or $10,000 if you didn't receive Pell Grants.
- Forgiveness only applies to those earning less than $125,000 per year.
- Couples who earn $250,000 a year or less who file taxes jointly will also qualify for cancellation of up to $10,000 for each partner.
There will also be one more pause on student loan repayment, extending through the end of 2022.
In a tweet, President Joe Biden said that he would have more details on the announcement later this afternoon.