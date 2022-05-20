NATURAL WONDERS
The Most Beautiful Public Gardens Around The World, According To Tourists
390 reads | submitted by Adwait
HouseFresh senior writer G. John Cole looked at Tripadvisor's December 2021 data and used certain keywords to determine which gardens around the world were judged to be the most "beautiful."
Key Takeaways:
-
Singapore's Gardens by the Bay Park had the most mentions of beauty, with over 12,000 comments on Tripadvisor, and the leading US park was Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden, with 5,706 mentions of the world "beautiful" in its reviews.
-
Thirty-five percent of the 20 most beautiful parks found by House Fresh were in Europe, including the Luxembourg Gardens, in France, that had the most glowing reviews.
Read more at HouseFresh.
[Photo by Jonny Gios on Unsplash]
