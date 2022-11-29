HOT TOPIC
Aerial Footage Shows The Ongoing Mauna Loa Volcano Eruption In Hawaii
Videos of the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii have emerged from local helicopter groups and other sources. Mauna Loa is considered to be the world's largest active volcano and the US Geological survey said that the eruption will not threaten local communities.
New aerial footage showing lava flowing from Mauna Loa volcano eruption 🌋 @KITV4— Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) November 28, 2022
(video: Paradise Helicopters) pic.twitter.com/oprB85vNdC
Mauna Loa (Hawaii) eruption 24-hour time lapse from USGS webcam pic.twitter.com/dirH0ctYET— Domenico (@AvatarDomy) November 29, 2022
Mauna Loa continues to erupt and lava has moved from the summit to the Northeast Rift Zone where, according to the USGS website, it is feeding several flows. pic.twitter.com/4GziOTgcNl— KHON2 News (@KHONnews) November 29, 2022