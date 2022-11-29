Popular
Aerial Footage Shows The Ongoing Mauna Loa Volcano Eruption In Hawaii

Footage captured from onboard different helicopters shows the extent of the Mauna Loa volcano eruption.
Videos of the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii have emerged from local helicopter groups and other sources. Mauna Loa is considered to be the world's largest active volcano and the US Geological survey said that the eruption will not threaten local communities.





