Redditor u/Andromeda-Native asked for the best basslines people had heard, or wanted to endorse, and a bunch of people came through with a list of usual suspects and lesser known hits.

There's probably one bassline in here that you haven't heard. Or if you have, drop us a new suggestion in the comments below. Here are some highlights from the thread.

"Sir Duke" by Stevie Wonder

"The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac

"[Anesthesia] —Pulling Teeth" by Metallica

"Schism" by Tool

"You're My Best Friend" by Queen

"Sledgehammer" by Peter Gabriel

"Feel Good Inc." by Gorillaz

"Waiting Room" by Fugazi

"Jerry Was A Race Car Driver" by Primus

"YYZ" by Rush

"Good Times" by Chic

"Closer" by Nine Inch Nails

"Walk On The Wild Side" by Lou Reed

"Axel F" by Harold Faltermeyer

"I Will Possess Your Heart" by DCFB (and others mentioned)

