The Worst 'Best Picture' Oscar Winners, Visualized

Using ratings data from IMDb and weighting each film by user votes, Bo McCready visualized all the Best Picture winners from the Academy Awards to see if the popular sentiment ended up lining up with the Awards jury.

McCready also visualized films from each year that were popular (ones had at least 50,000 votes and an average user rating of 8.2 or more). Among those, MCU installments "Avengers: Endgame," "Infinity War" and Christopher Nolan's films like "Interstellar" and the Dark Knight Batman franchise stand out.

Recent Best Picture winners that were not among the highest rated films that year include: "The Shape of Water" in 2018, "Moonlight" in 2017, "Birdman" in 2015 and "Argo" in 2013 among others.

The winners are highlighted in yellow and circles are sized by user votes. Films that weren't nominated but were popular are highlighted in red, on the right.

Click to enlarge image.

Click here for a full interactive image on Tableau.







