kaboom

The Early Reactions To 'Oppenheimer' Suggest We're In Store For A Masterpiece

Jared Russo
Critics got a chance to see Chris Nolan's latest, which comes out next week, and everyone agrees it's fantastic.
Christopher Nolan is somehow a polarizing writer and director. A lot of people love his movies, because of their creativity, attention to detail, epic scores (usually from Hans Zimmer), reliance to practical effects, use of 70mm IMAX cameras, excellent casts and memorable moments. Others, however, roll their eyes at them; "pretension" is a word thrown out a lot, as is his lack of strong female characters.

But the résumé doesn't lie; compared to his contemporaries, Nolan has a staggering filmography that includes "Memento," the Dark Knight trilogy, "The Prestige," "Inception," "Tenet," "Interstellar" and "Dunkirk."

His latest is a biopic about Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the first atomic bomb, which subsequently ended World War II. It releases on July 21, 2023, and stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Gary Oldman, Josh Peck, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine and Kenneth Branagh.

Here are a few select tweets from people who got to attend the premiere.


Early impressions


Watch the trailer:

