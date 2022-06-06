A STREAM IS A WISH YOUR HEART MAKES
Netflix's Most-Watched Movie Releases, Ranked
2k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley
When it comes to movies, there's a lot of conversation around what's good and what's, uh, not (cough Morbius cough). But then there's what people actually spend their time watching.
Stats Panda used data from Netflix to create a visualization of the movies that users spend the most time watching, in hours.
Here are the top 13.
Another user added the IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes rankings for each of these movies:
Read more on r/dataisbeautiful and Netflix.
