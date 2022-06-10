When was the last time you saw a film and the plot twist changed your life? If you're craving more of those wild cinematic moments, we've got you covered.

Netizen GB asked the Reddit community about their favorite plot twists in movies, and users quickly flooded the thread with their best picks.

Here are some iconic plot twists in movies, according to Redditors. (There could be some spoilers ahead if you're unfamiliar with some of these titles.)

Saw (2004)

Sleuth (1972)

The Prestige (2006)

The Others (2001)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

The Crying Game (1992)

Memento (2000)

Primal Fear (1996)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Your Name (2016)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Orphan (2009)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

Incendies (2010)

Remember Me (2010)

The Mist (2007)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

The Skeleton Key (2005)

Read more at Reddit.